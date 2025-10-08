Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend) / Key word(s): Patent

European Patent on Ascend Advanced Therapies' EpyQ® AAV Plasmid Technology Successfully Defended at the EPO

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend), a gene-to-GMP development partner, today announced that its European patent EP3722434, protecting EpyQ®, the company's proprietary AAV plasmid technology, has been successfully defended in opposition proceedings before the European Patent Office (EPO).



This outcome confirms the novelty and robustness of Ascend's pioneering approach to AAV plasmid design and production. Opposition proceedings at the EPO represent a rigorous challenge to patentability, and the decision to uphold the patent underscores the strength of the intellectual property behind EpyQ®. "This is a landmark achievement for our company," said Markus Hörer, Ascend's Chief Scientific Officer. "By defending our EpyQ® patent, we have not only secured our innovation but also reinforced our position as a leader in AAV plasmid technology. This decision strengthens our ability to support partners in advancing gene therapy development with confidence in the IP landscape." The successful maintenance of this patent provides a strong foundation for the continued development and application of EpyQ® technology in the rapidly evolving field of gene therapy. Ascend's team remains committed to delivering cutting-edge AAV plasmid and vector solutions that enable innovation and accelerate progress in genetic medicine. To stay up to date with Ascend, please visit , follow on LinkedIn , or reach out at ... . About Ascend: Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend) is a gene-to-GMP CDMO specializing in high-quality, cost-effective advanced therapy development and manufacturing. Ascend launched in early 2023 with the acquisition of Freeline Therapeutics Munich manufacturing assets and development team with AAV development expertise dating from 1991. In early 2024, Ascend acquired the GMP manufacturing assets from Beacon Therapeutics in Alachua, Florida to build a United States footprint. In late 2024, Ascend and ABL, Inc. aligned to expand development, manufacturing and fill/finish capabilities for gene therapies, oncolytics, vaccines and immunotherapies. The team delivers CMC support backed by decades of therapeutic development experience, helping guide clients from concept to commercialization while balancing yield, quality and cost. Foundational investors include Abingworth , Ajinomoto , Cathay Health , Deerfield , Digitalis Ventures , DCVC Bio , EW Healthcare Partners , 4BIO Capital, Monograph , and Petrichor . Learn more at . Photo:

