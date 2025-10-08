403
Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Officials, Settlers Al-Aqsa Mosque Storming
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Wednesday the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli officials and settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, denouncing in the strongest terms the continued attacks on the sanctity of the mosque.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of anything that would undermine the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for their repeated violations against Islamic holy sites and innocent civilians in the State of Palestine. (end)
