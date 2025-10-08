Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Occupation Officials, Settlers Al-Aqsa Mosque Storming


2025-10-08 10:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Wednesday the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli officials and settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, denouncing in the strongest terms the continued attacks on the sanctity of the mosque.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of anything that would undermine the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for their repeated violations against Islamic holy sites and innocent civilians in the State of Palestine. (end)
kns


MENAFN08102025000071011013ID1110167962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search