ANDRITZ And GESA Forge Strategic Partnership To Deliver Best-In-Class Generator Services Across North America

EINPresswire/ -- Corpus Christi, TX and Graz, Austria. Global Energy Services Alliance, Inc. (GESA), a leading provider of power generation parts and services, today announced a strategic partnership with ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH (ANDRITZ Hydropower), a global technology leader in turbo generators. Under this new agreement, GESA will serve as ANDRITZ’s exclusive authorized service representative for turbo generators across North America and the Caribbean.

The partnership brings together the deep engineering heritage and proprietary parts of ANDRITZ Hydropower with GESA’s robust service infrastructure, delivering seamless aftermarket support to utilities, IPPs, and industrial operators. Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from faster response times, guaranteed OEM-quality support, and expanded access to critical generator parts and technical advisory services.

“This agreement formalizes a long-term vision between our two organizations: to offer the market a single point of accountability for generator performance,” said Richard Lowrance, Chair and CEO of GESA. “With ANDRITZ’s product excellence and GESA’s field service capability, we’re setting a new standard for aftermarket responsiveness and reliability.”

This partnership brings the full strength of OEM expertise closer to customers, with GESA now the exclusive source for original ANDRITZ turbo generator parts and certified services in the region. Power producers benefit from seamless, end-to-end support—from expert diagnostics to full rotor- and stator rewinds—delivered with the confidence of factory-backed engineering. Together with shorter lead times, local inventory, and streamlined procurement this means reduced downtime, lower logistics costs, and more reliable performance when it matters most.

The agreement also outlines mutual commitments to technical training, quality certifications, and digital capabilities. A dedicated GESA service hub in Texas will undergo regular inspections to maintain its standing as an authorized center of excellence under the partnership. GESA will be responsible for front-end customer engagement, project execution, and field operations while Andritz will provide technical oversight, material support, and product qualification.

“Partnering with GESA strengthens our service footprint in a key global market,” said Jürgen Holzer, Senior Vice President Turbo Generators of ANDRITZ HYDRO GmbH. “This relationship ensures that every ANDRITZ generator in the region gets the expert care it deserves—supported by OEM insights and regional execution.”

About ANDRITZ Hydropower

ANDRITZ hydropower is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ and a global leader in electro-mechanical equipment for hydropower plants and turbo generator systems. With a strong legacy in design, manufacturing, and service, ANDRITZ delivers innovative energy solutions that power industry and infrastructure around the world. This alliance augments existing presence of ANDRITZ Hydropower in North America where we have been a market leader providing hydro generator services to hydropower operators for decades. Visit for more.

About Global Energy Services Alliance (GESA)

Global Energy Services Alliance Inc. (GESA) is a global provider of lifecycle services for turbine and generator systems. Formed through the merger of Baseload and Pro-Per, GESA delivers world-class field services, parts, and operations & maintenance to power producers in over a dozen countries. With headquarters in Corpus Christi, TX and operating teams across North America, Middle East, Africa and Asia out of its local offices, GESA helps customers extend asset life, reduce downtime, and achieve performance gains across the energy spectrum. Our mission is simple: Maximum reliability, minimum complexity. Learn more at .