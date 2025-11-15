403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey, Italy Association convene first general assembly on Friday in Rome
(MENAFN) The Italy-Türkiye Association convened its first general assembly on Friday in Rome, marking a significant step in strengthening ties between the two nations.
The association, formally registered in June, was originally founded between 2004 and 2010 to promote geopolitical, economic, and cultural relations, serving as a “bridge” between civil society and institutions. Its inaugural assembly took place at a central Rome hotel.
Carlo Marsili, former Italian ambassador to Ankara and current president of the association, explained that the organization aims to deepen collaboration across all sectors of civil society between Italy and Türkiye. He noted that, as a young organization, there remains much work to be done.
Marsili highlighted that the association will focus on initiatives in culture, arts, and education, with a particular emphasis on promoting Italian culture in Türkiye and Turkish culture in Italy.
Ankara’s Ambassador to Rome, Elif Comoglu Ulgen, who attended the assembly, expressed satisfaction at the rapid establishment of the association and confidence in its potential to achieve significant results if it maintains its current momentum. She added that by 2026, the association is expected to expand further and undertake major projects.
The event drew prominent participants, including former Italian lawmaker Nino Foti, academic and writer Valeria Giannotta, as well as numerous guests from business, diplomacy, education, culture, and the arts sectors in both countries.
The association, formally registered in June, was originally founded between 2004 and 2010 to promote geopolitical, economic, and cultural relations, serving as a “bridge” between civil society and institutions. Its inaugural assembly took place at a central Rome hotel.
Carlo Marsili, former Italian ambassador to Ankara and current president of the association, explained that the organization aims to deepen collaboration across all sectors of civil society between Italy and Türkiye. He noted that, as a young organization, there remains much work to be done.
Marsili highlighted that the association will focus on initiatives in culture, arts, and education, with a particular emphasis on promoting Italian culture in Türkiye and Turkish culture in Italy.
Ankara’s Ambassador to Rome, Elif Comoglu Ulgen, who attended the assembly, expressed satisfaction at the rapid establishment of the association and confidence in its potential to achieve significant results if it maintains its current momentum. She added that by 2026, the association is expected to expand further and undertake major projects.
The event drew prominent participants, including former Italian lawmaker Nino Foti, academic and writer Valeria Giannotta, as well as numerous guests from business, diplomacy, education, culture, and the arts sectors in both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment