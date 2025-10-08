Globalfoundries Announces Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALTA, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company's third quarter 2025 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here .

The company's financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries' Investor Relations website at .

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit

