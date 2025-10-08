How To Join The Indian Air Force: Complete Guide For NDA, CDS And AFCAT 2025

How to Join Indian Air Force: Every year on October 8, India celebrates Air Force Day to honour the courage, dedication, and patriotism of our air warriors. But beyond the parades and aerial displays, this day serves as a powerful source of inspiration, especially for young people who dream of serving the nation and choosing a career that's anything but ordinary. From high-speed fighter jets and pilots on daring missions to the technical crews and ground personnel who ensure every operation runs smoothly, these are the true heroes who power the Indian Air Force.

How to get a job in the Indian Air Force?

There are mainly three types of branches in the Indian Air Force where you can build a career-

Flying Branch



For this, it is necessary to have passed 12th grade (with Physics and Maths) or be a graduate.

Recruitment is done through the NDA or CDS exam. The age limit is generally between 16.5 to 23 years.

Technical Branch



This involves the responsibility of engineering and technical maintenance.

It is related to the maintenance of aircraft and equipment, IT, and electronics. For this, it is necessary to have a BE or BTech degree.

Ground Duty Branch



This includes responsibilities like administrative, accounting, medical, and education.

You have to take the AFCAT or CDS exam for recruitment. For this, it is necessary to be a graduate.

What are the exams for recruitment in the Indian Air Force?

NDA (National Defence Academy)



For 12th pass candidates.

For Flying and Technical branches. Final selection is made after a written exam, SSB interview, and medical test.

CDS (Combined Defence Services)



For graduates.

For Flying, Technical, and Ground Duty branches. Final selection is made after a written exam, SSB interview, and medical test.

AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)



For graduates.

For Flying and Ground Duty branches. Final selection is made after a written exam, SSB interview, and medical test.

A quick look at the required eligibility and fitness for an Air Force career



Education: 12th pass or graduate, depending on the branch.

Age Limit: 16.5 to 28 years, depending on the branch.

Physical and Eye Fitness: Essential for flying and combat roles. Skills: Leadership ability, discipline, teamwork, and quick decision-making power.

If you want both to serve the country and fly high in your career, a job in the Indian Air Force could be a golden opportunity for you. It is not just a job, but a journey of honor, challenge, and pride. This Air Force Day, give wings to your dreams and start preparing.