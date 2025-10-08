Researchers Reveal How Diamonds Could Transform Quantum Tech

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with Humboldt University in Berlin, have made a significant leap in quantum technology by finding a way to capture nearly all the light emitted from tiny diamond defects known as nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers. This breakthrough could bring practical quantum sensors and secure communication devices closer to reality.

Diamonds Beyond Jewelry

Diamonds are famous for their sparkle, but scientists are now using them in a very different way. NV centers are microscopic imperfections within diamonds that can emit single particles of light, called photons, which carry quantum information. The challenge has always been that much of this light scatters in all directions, making it difficult to capture and use effectively.

Guiding Light with Nanoantennas

The team solved this problem by embedding nanodiamonds into specially designed hybrid nanoantennas. These antennas, crafted in a precise bullseye pattern from layers of metal and dielectric materials, guide the emitted light in a single direction. By placing the nanodiamonds at the exact center of the antennas with incredible precision, the researchers were able to collect up to 80% of the photons-an unprecedented efficiency at room temperature.

Practical Implications for Quantum Technology

Professor Rapaport explained,“This approach brings us much closer to practical quantum devices. Efficient photon collection is key for technologies like secure quantum communication and ultra-sensitive sensors.”

Room-Temperature Integration for Real-World Systems

Dr. Boaz Lubotzky added,“The exciting part is that this works with a simple, chip-based design at room temperature, making integration into real-world systems far easier than before.”

Published as a Featured Article in APL Quantum, this research showcases not only innovative engineering but also the untapped potential of diamonds in quantum applications. As quantum technologies move rapidly toward practical use, this advance could play a crucial role in faster, more reliable quantum networks.