403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Freedom Flotilla
(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the Israeli assault on the Freedom Flotilla in international waters, describing it as an "act of piracy committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government."
The ministry strongly criticized the attack, emphasizing that it involved civilian activists, including Turkish nationals and members of parliament.
The statement highlighted that this assault represents a serious breach of international law. It pointed out, “This attack on civilian activists, including Turkish citizens and members of parliament, constitutes a grave violation of international law.”
The ministry accused Israel of deliberately targeting peaceful humanitarian efforts, noting that “By violently targeting all efforts that uphold humanitarian values and employ peaceful means, Israel is escalating tensions in the region and undermining efforts toward a lasting peace.”
In addition, the Turkish government confirmed that all necessary measures have been taken to secure the release and safe return of Turkish citizens detained by Israeli forces aboard the Freedom Flotilla.
The statement said, “All necessary steps have been taken to secure the release of our citizens detained by Israeli forces (aboard Freedom Flotilla) and their return to our country.” It also mentioned ongoing close monitoring of other activists’ situations in coordination with the countries involved.
The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating, “Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian cause and to work toward ending the genocide in Gaza.”
This declaration came amid recent tensions following the Israeli navy’s attack and seizure of over 40 boats from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla last week.
During that operation, more than 450 activists on board were detained, with most subsequently deported.
Furthermore, the statement reminded that Israel, as the occupying authority, has a history of intercepting Gaza-bound vessels, confiscating their cargo, and deporting the activists involved, reinforcing the ongoing challenges faced by humanitarian missions to Gaza.
The ministry strongly criticized the attack, emphasizing that it involved civilian activists, including Turkish nationals and members of parliament.
The statement highlighted that this assault represents a serious breach of international law. It pointed out, “This attack on civilian activists, including Turkish citizens and members of parliament, constitutes a grave violation of international law.”
The ministry accused Israel of deliberately targeting peaceful humanitarian efforts, noting that “By violently targeting all efforts that uphold humanitarian values and employ peaceful means, Israel is escalating tensions in the region and undermining efforts toward a lasting peace.”
In addition, the Turkish government confirmed that all necessary measures have been taken to secure the release and safe return of Turkish citizens detained by Israeli forces aboard the Freedom Flotilla.
The statement said, “All necessary steps have been taken to secure the release of our citizens detained by Israeli forces (aboard Freedom Flotilla) and their return to our country.” It also mentioned ongoing close monitoring of other activists’ situations in coordination with the countries involved.
The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating, “Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian cause and to work toward ending the genocide in Gaza.”
This declaration came amid recent tensions following the Israeli navy’s attack and seizure of over 40 boats from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla last week.
During that operation, more than 450 activists on board were detained, with most subsequently deported.
Furthermore, the statement reminded that Israel, as the occupying authority, has a history of intercepting Gaza-bound vessels, confiscating their cargo, and deporting the activists involved, reinforcing the ongoing challenges faced by humanitarian missions to Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment