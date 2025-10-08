Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Freedom Flotilla

Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack on Freedom Flotilla


2025-10-08 05:56:57
(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the Israeli assault on the Freedom Flotilla in international waters, describing it as an "act of piracy committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government."

The ministry strongly criticized the attack, emphasizing that it involved civilian activists, including Turkish nationals and members of parliament.

The statement highlighted that this assault represents a serious breach of international law. It pointed out, “This attack on civilian activists, including Turkish citizens and members of parliament, constitutes a grave violation of international law.”

The ministry accused Israel of deliberately targeting peaceful humanitarian efforts, noting that “By violently targeting all efforts that uphold humanitarian values and employ peaceful means, Israel is escalating tensions in the region and undermining efforts toward a lasting peace.”

In addition, the Turkish government confirmed that all necessary measures have been taken to secure the release and safe return of Turkish citizens detained by Israeli forces aboard the Freedom Flotilla.

The statement said, “All necessary steps have been taken to secure the release of our citizens detained by Israeli forces (aboard Freedom Flotilla) and their return to our country.” It also mentioned ongoing close monitoring of other activists’ situations in coordination with the countries involved.

The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating, “Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian cause and to work toward ending the genocide in Gaza.”

This declaration came amid recent tensions following the Israeli navy’s attack and seizure of over 40 boats from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla last week.

During that operation, more than 450 activists on board were detained, with most subsequently deported.

Furthermore, the statement reminded that Israel, as the occupying authority, has a history of intercepting Gaza-bound vessels, confiscating their cargo, and deporting the activists involved, reinforcing the ongoing challenges faced by humanitarian missions to Gaza.

MENAFN08102025000045017167ID1110166371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search