403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bateel expands its premium casual dining business with the roll-out of a new Bateel El’an concept
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) In addition to the ever-popular Café Bateel restaurants, Bateel is set to increase its presence with a new Bateel El’an format: bringing together Bateel’s signature quality & taste with a grab-and-go proposition.
Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2025 - The new Bateel El’an at Kite Beach opened last week, serving customers, looking for fresh, tasty, high-quality food and drinks in a speedy & convenient format. Designed with the ‘now’ moment in mind, Bateel El’an is a new addition to Bateel’s portfolio of restaurants and offers a grab-and-go proposition ideal for dynamic occasions. Whether it is an artisanal coffee in the morning, a quick bite to eat at lunchtime or a sweet treat later in the day, Bateel El’an’s Mediterranean inspired menu is designed to be enjoyed on the go by those seeking quality, freshness and balance.
At the heart of the Bateel El’an experience are wholesome, deliciously nourishing dishes designed to brighten everyday moments. Breakfast favourites such as the Yogurt & Date Granola, which combines layers of goodness sweetened with Bateel Organic dates, set the perfect tone for an energizing start to the day, while mini pots such as the Spicy Chicken Protein Pot balance nourishment with convenience. For heartier bites, standout choices include the Chicken Caprese Panini and the Pastrami and Pickle Wrap, delivering flavourful goodness, wrapped up and ready to go. Freshly baked pastries, from oven-fresh, golden and delicately layered croissants to indulgent Date & Pecan Cookies, complete the menu with something for every mood.
The beverage selection adds the perfect touch to the grab-and-go experience, featuring single-origin specialty coffees, refreshing cold-pressed juices, a variety of matcha options, and unique Bateel creations like the Date and Cardamom cold brew, ideal for busy mornings or relaxing afternoons. To finish on a sweet note, signature desserts like the Basque Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and Date Tres Leches are crafted by our award winning patisserie chefs and freshly baked every day, showcasing Bateel El’an’s commitment to taste and quality.
“At El’an, our commitment is to bring Bateel quality ingredients, Mediterranean artisanal culinary , French Baking and Pastry artistry and made in house everyday freshness to grab-and-go dining. We understand the pace of modern life and aim to provide high quality and fresh food in convenient yet nourishing meals that bring both satisfaction and delight. Through our carefully crafted menu, we are proud to create moments of joy and connection for our guests when they want exceptional food on the move,” said Nurtac Afridi, CEO, Bateel International.
This new concept embodies Bateel’s vision to offer the finest and high quality dining, offering fresh, feel-good food powered by genuine hospitality.
For more information about Bateel El’an, visit bateel.com.
Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2025 - The new Bateel El’an at Kite Beach opened last week, serving customers, looking for fresh, tasty, high-quality food and drinks in a speedy & convenient format. Designed with the ‘now’ moment in mind, Bateel El’an is a new addition to Bateel’s portfolio of restaurants and offers a grab-and-go proposition ideal for dynamic occasions. Whether it is an artisanal coffee in the morning, a quick bite to eat at lunchtime or a sweet treat later in the day, Bateel El’an’s Mediterranean inspired menu is designed to be enjoyed on the go by those seeking quality, freshness and balance.
At the heart of the Bateel El’an experience are wholesome, deliciously nourishing dishes designed to brighten everyday moments. Breakfast favourites such as the Yogurt & Date Granola, which combines layers of goodness sweetened with Bateel Organic dates, set the perfect tone for an energizing start to the day, while mini pots such as the Spicy Chicken Protein Pot balance nourishment with convenience. For heartier bites, standout choices include the Chicken Caprese Panini and the Pastrami and Pickle Wrap, delivering flavourful goodness, wrapped up and ready to go. Freshly baked pastries, from oven-fresh, golden and delicately layered croissants to indulgent Date & Pecan Cookies, complete the menu with something for every mood.
The beverage selection adds the perfect touch to the grab-and-go experience, featuring single-origin specialty coffees, refreshing cold-pressed juices, a variety of matcha options, and unique Bateel creations like the Date and Cardamom cold brew, ideal for busy mornings or relaxing afternoons. To finish on a sweet note, signature desserts like the Basque Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and Date Tres Leches are crafted by our award winning patisserie chefs and freshly baked every day, showcasing Bateel El’an’s commitment to taste and quality.
“At El’an, our commitment is to bring Bateel quality ingredients, Mediterranean artisanal culinary , French Baking and Pastry artistry and made in house everyday freshness to grab-and-go dining. We understand the pace of modern life and aim to provide high quality and fresh food in convenient yet nourishing meals that bring both satisfaction and delight. Through our carefully crafted menu, we are proud to create moments of joy and connection for our guests when they want exceptional food on the move,” said Nurtac Afridi, CEO, Bateel International.
This new concept embodies Bateel’s vision to offer the finest and high quality dining, offering fresh, feel-good food powered by genuine hospitality.
For more information about Bateel El’an, visit bateel.com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment