Thunberg alleges she was tormented under Israeli custody
(MENAFN) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has claimed that she and other participants in the Gaza flotilla were subjected to severe treatment while in Israeli custody.
The Global Sumud Flotilla sailed in late September to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and protest Israel’s naval blockade. Organized by pro-Palestinian groups, it carried food and medical supplies. Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla on October 3, detaining hundreds of activists, including Thunberg, which Israel described as a legal security operation.
At a press conference in Stockholm on Tuesday following her deportation, Thunberg said that she and fellow activists were “kidnapped and tortured.” She did not provide specific details, noting only that detainees were denied clean water and essential medication. “Personally, I don’t want to share what I was subjected to … because that’s not the story here,” she said, adding that the treatment they endured was minor compared with what residents of Gaza face daily.
Earlier, Turkish journalist and flotilla participant Ersin Celik alleged that he saw Israeli forces “torture Greta Thunberg,” claiming she was “dragged on the ground” and “forced to kiss the Israeli flag.” Thunberg did not address these claims at her press conference.
The Israeli government has denied the allegations of torture, stating that detainees were treated according to legal standards and had access to food, water, restrooms, medical care, and legal counsel. Israeli officials previously described the flotilla as a “selfie yacht of celebrities,” suggesting its purpose was more about publicity than delivering aid.
After their detention, Thunberg and 170 other activists were deported to Greece and Slovakia.
Several participants have since alleged that they were beaten, deprived of sleep, and denied medical care while in Israeli custody.
