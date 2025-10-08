Rare Saturn Yoga On Diwali 2025: Big Wealth Gains For These 4 Zodiac Signs

A rare Saturn yoga on Diwali, October 20, occurs as Saturn retrogrades in Pisces. This powerful alignment will bring wealth, success, and increased income for 4 lucky zodiac signs. Discover how this Diwali 2025 astrology event affects your sign.

This Diwali brings several significant astronomical alignments. On October 20, Saturn will be in retrograde motion in Pisces. The retrograde of Saturn, known as the planet of justice, is a rare and noteworthy event.

For Gemini, this Diwali is full of opportunities in business and jobs. Profits are likely, and new deals may be beneficial. Job seekers could find hope. Success in legal matters is possible.

Saturn rules Capricorn, so its retrograde brings positive results. Progress is likely in jobs and business. You might succeed in buying a new property, car, or home. Married life will improve.

Saturn's retrograde will be beneficial for Aquarius. New paths to wealth may open up, and income will rise. Expect financial gains from unexpected sources. It's a good time to invest.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.