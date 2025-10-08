403
Erdogan, Putin Hold Phone Talks on Gaza, Ukraine
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call Tuesday to discuss a U.S.-supported ceasefire proposal for Gaza and developments in the Ukraine war, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.
The conversation spanned a range of topics, including bilateral ties between Türkiye and Russia, along with significant regional and global concerns, the statement said.
Erdogan emphasized Ankara’s continued push for a truce in Gaza and efforts to facilitate humanitarian access to the enclave, citing the peace initiative backed by U.S. President Donald Trump. “Ankara was continuing intensive efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave,” the statement read.
On the Ukraine front, Erdogan reiterated the importance of diplomatic dialogue, asserting the necessity of a negotiated resolution. He called for steps toward a “fair and lasting peace,” affirming that Türkiye “will continue to work toward that end.”
The phone call also coincided with Putin’s birthday, and Erdogan extended his personal congratulations during the exchange.
A separate note from the Kremlin confirmed the birthday wishes and stated that both leaders “exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as those pertaining to Ukraine.”
Türkiye has maintained a balancing role in the Ukraine conflict, serving as a host for previous rounds of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
