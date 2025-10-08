403
MERED Appoints Dar as Lead Design Consultant for Al Reem Island Waterfront Development
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 7th October, 2025 — MERED, the award-winning international developer, has appointed Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair and Partners) – Dar – as the lead design consultant for its world-class waterfront development on Al Reem Island. The iconic project, designed by a globally acclaimed architectural firm recognized with the Pritzker Prize and RIBA Royal Gold Medal, will feature high-end apartments, sky villas, and ocean villas, complemented by premium amenities and landscaped oasis gardens. It promises to bring a striking presence to Reem Island’s skyline while offering a vibrant coastal lifestyle for residents.
As one of the world’s leading consultancies, Dar provides design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, project management, facilities management, and digital solutions across critical sectors including buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water, and the environment. Dar is also the founder of Sidara, a global collaborative consistently ranked among the top 10 international design firms by Engineering News-Record for over 15 years. With a global portfolio of over 4,500 projects valued at more than $500 billion across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe, Dar brings unmatched expertise to the Al Reem Island project.
Dar has maintained an impactful presence in the UAE since 1971, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and has successfully delivered over 450 projects across the nation. Its impressive track record includes some of the UAE’s most iconic landmarks, such as The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah Residences, Anantara Palm Jumeirah, and Tiara Residences. Beyond the UAE, its notable projects include the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Central Development, Qatar’s Fairmont and Raffles Hotels in Lusail, and the Iconic Tower in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, said: “Working with Dar will guarantee the project delivers on the promise of quality, integrity, and long-term value. Al Reem Island continues to be one of the region’s most dynamic growth areas, with off-plan property values rising 38% year-on-year in Q2 2025, and our focus is on creating a waterfront destination that will truly stand the test of time and contribute meaningfully to the community.”
Dar’s Sabah Haidar, Partner – Director of Operations for UAE, commented: “MERED’s vision for this waterfront development is bold, and our role as lead design consultant is to ensure it is delivered to the highest standards of quality and architectural excellence. Through rigorous design oversight and close collaboration, we are committed to creating a project that enhances Reem Island’s identity and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as a hub of world-class architecture.”
Ibrahim Salah, the Director of Dar’s Dubai Design Studio, added: “We’re honored to be partnering with a developer as visionary as MERED to deliver a new landmark for Abu Dhabi. From sky and ocean villas to breathtaking gardens, excellence in architecture, design, and engineering will be the determining factor in delivering a new development that captures hearts and minds and sets the stage for a community that thrives.”
Phase 1 of the development is scheduled for launch by the end of 2025. The development will transform Al Reem Island’s waterfront, introducing a unique architectural character that enriches the city’s skyline and urban fabric. MERED’s objective is to create lasting value for residents and investors, establishing an exclusive, thoughtfully planned precinct that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a premier waterfront address.
