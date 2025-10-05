Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Lands Agreement to Enhance NATO Fuel Infrastructure

2025-10-05 01:42:05
(MENAFN) Poland’s defense investment agency ZIOTP and the state-run oil pipeline operator PERN formalized a preliminary agreement on Friday aimed at significantly enhancing the nation’s fuel infrastructure in support of NATO integration.

Valued at approximately $5.5 billion, the initiative will expand Poland’s fuel storage capacity tailored to NATO military requirements and construct nearly 300 kilometers of pipeline stretching from the Poland-Germany border to PERN’s facility near Bydgoszcz, located in north-central Poland.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk confirmed, “NATO has allocated funds for the project's planning and design,” as reported by Polish media.

This announcement aligns with earlier reports from the German publication Der Spiegel, which revealed NATO’s intention to extend its Cold War-era fuel pipeline system from Germany into Poland and the Czech Republic. That project, projected to cost around $22 billion, is slated for substantial completion by 2035.

