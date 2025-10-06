Govinda Says He's 'All Set For New Inning'
Hinting towards exciting projects on the horizon, Govinda took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself from a set in Film City.
In the image, the Bollywood's original entertainer, who is known for his impeccable comic timing and dance moves, is seen standing and smiling dressed in a bright yellow jacket with intricate patterns, paired with a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.
For the caption, Govinda, who goes by the Instagram handle“govinda_herono1” wrote:“All set for new inning”.
The actor did not share any details about the project. However, as per media reports, Govinda will return with a new concept-based show titled 'Lane Den-It's All About Business'.
The 61-year-old actor started as an action and dancing hero in the 1980s, his first film was 1986's Love 86, which turned out to be a hit. He then went on to be seen in films such as Ilzaam, Marte Dam Tak, Khudgarz, Dariya Dil, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, Swarg and Hum.
The actor reinvented himself as a comic hero in the 1990s with films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Jodi No. 1.
The actor then faced failure in the 2000s, after which he was seen in commercial hits such as
Bhagam Bhag, Partner and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. In 2015, Govinda became a judge in the reality show, Dance India Dance Super Moms.
Govinda was also a member of the Parliament of India from 2004 to 2009. As the Indian National Congress party member, he was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) form the Mumbai North constituency of Maharashtra, India in the Lok Sabha elections of 2004. In 2024, just before the Lok Sabha elections, he joined Shivsena.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment