Moph, WHO Office In Qatar Hold Workshop On National Plan For Health Security
The National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) provides a comprehensive framework to ensure Qatar's preparedness to prevent, detect and respond to health threats, ranging from outbreaks of infectious diseases to chemical, biological and radiological hazards. The workshop brought together representatives from government bodies, healthcare providers, academia, civil society and partner organisations with the aim of strengthening Qatar's capacity to prepare for and respond to health emergencies.
Participants actively engaged in discussions and technical activities with experts from the WHO Health Emergencies Programme at both the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean and WHO headquarters. The sessions focused on assessing current capacities, identifying key priority gaps and developing a comprehensive national plan for health security.
Director of the Health Emergency Department at MoPH, Dr Soha Albayat, stated:“The workshop reflects Qatar's commitment to the International Health Regulations and to ensuring the highest standards of health security and well being. It represents a key step in the development of the National Action Plan for Health Security.”
For her part, WHO Representative in Qatar, Dr Rayana Bou Haka, also emphasised the importance of the workshop, saying:“Health security is one of the top priorities of the WHO partnership with Qatar. This workshop marks an important milestone in our joint efforts to develop and enhance Qatar's advanced preparedness and response capacities.”
Through this workshop, Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening national health security while contributing to regional and international efforts to protect communities from emerging threats.
The workshop concluded with an agreed set of actions to strengthen inter-sectoral co-ordination, build technical and operational capacities, and ensure the sustainability of long-term efforts to enhance health security across all sectors.
The outcomes of the workshop will guide the next phase of implementing the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS), in alignment with Qatar's National Health Strategy (NHS) and the WHO's priorities for emergency preparedness and response.Ministry of Public Health National Action Plan for Health Security WHO
