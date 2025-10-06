The Sober Witch Life And Recovery Action Network Of Michigan Partner To Launch The Witch's Recovery Circle

EINPresswire/ -- The Sober Witch Life and the Recovery Action Network of Michigan (RANMI) are partnering to expand recovery pathways in Wayne County with the launch of The Witch’s Recovery Circle , a free hybrid gathering for witches, pagans, and spiritual seekers walking the path of recovery. The first meeting will take place Monday, October 13, 2025, at 7 PM EST at RANM’s Recovery Community Center located at 35112 W. Michigan Avenue in Wayne, Michigan, and will continue every Monday thereafter in person and via Zoom.

This new collaboration brings together two organizations deeply committed to community-based healing. RANM, which opened its physical location in spring 2025, is a volunteer-driven network dedicated to serving the Western Wayne County recovery community through inclusive programs, support groups, and wellness activities. Their mission is to become a catalyst for change by offering accessible recovery options for all individuals seeking support and connection.

The Sober Witch Life, founded by Sunshine, is a recovery movement and esoteric platform for spiritual seekers reclaiming sobriety through witchcraft, ritual, and personal empowerment. Its community blends the wisdom of spiritual practice with grounded recovery tools, helping people reconnect with themselves, each other, and the Divine in their own understanding.

The Witch’s Recovery Circle serves as a bridge between traditional recovery and spiritual exploration. Open to all who are curious about integrating spirituality, witchcraft, or pagan practices into their recovery journey, the circle offers a safe and supportive space to reflect, connect, and grow. Through shared conversation, gentle rituals, and guided journaling, participants are invited to explore healing as a sacred act of self-reclamation.

“Partnerships like this are what community recovery is all about,” said Sunshine, founder of The Sober Witch Life. “There are so many people who want to be part of recovery but don’t feel at home in traditional spaces. By bringing spiritual and alternative pathways directly to where people already gather, we’re helping more individuals find the connection and support they need to heal.”

Each circle will include opportunities for reflection, open sharing, and recovery-oriented discussion in a welcoming environment that honors all belief systems. Whether attending in person or virtually, participants will be able to experience a sense of belonging and spiritual connection that supports long-term recovery.

The partnership between The Sober Witch Life and RANM is designed to reflect both organizations’ shared values of accessibility, inclusivity, and empowerment. By offering a hybrid format, The Witch’s Recovery Circle ensures that recovery resources remain available to individuals regardless of mobility, location, or comfort level with in-person attendance.

RANM’s Recovery Community Center continues to grow as a hub for peer-led recovery initiatives in Western Wayne County. In addition to The Witch’s Recovery Circle, the center hosts a range of groups such as The Adventure of Recovery Club (ARC), Pride in Sobriety AA, Eating Disorders Anonymous, and the RANMI Run and Walk Collective, all designed to meet the needs of diverse recovery communities.

Community impact is at the heart of this partnership. By creating a hybrid model that blends in-person gatherings with virtual access, both organizations are removing barriers that often keep individuals isolated. People with transportation challenges, health concerns, or family responsibilities can still participate fully, while those seeking local connection have a safe and welcoming space to gather in person. This flexibility helps recovery feel more attainable, inclusive, and consistent, no matter where someone is in their journey.

The Witch’s Recovery Circle also reflects a growing shift toward honoring spirituality as a vital component of healing. As more people seek recovery experiences that align with their beliefs and values, partnerships like this demonstrate how community organizations can evolve to meet those needs. The Sober Witch Life and RANM share a vision of expanding access not only within Wayne County but eventually across Michigan, creating a network of circles and recovery offerings that honor all pathways and all people.

The Sober Witch Life envisions a world where recovery is understood as a spiritual awakening and community healing is accessible to all. The launch of The Witch’s Recovery Circle marks an important step toward that vision, creating a space where spirituality and recovery can coexist and flourish.

The Witch’s Recovery Circle meets every other Monday at 7 PM EST beginning October 13, 2025, at the Recovery Action Network of Michigan, 35112 W. Michigan Avenue, Wayne, Michigan, and via Zoom for virtual attendees. Participation is free and open to anyone seeking recovery through a spiritual or alternative path.

To register or learn more, visit soberwitch