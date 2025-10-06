Firestar Institute Launches World's First AI Interview Training Institute “Star Is Dead”

Cambridge, UK - In a bold move set to redefine how candidates prepare for job interviews, the newly launched Firestar Institute announces itself as the world's first AI interview training institute , offering a world-class course developed by a Cambridge-based team . With its provocative rallying cry - “STAR is dead” - Firestar introduces the AI-FIRESTAR method , a revolutionary upgrade to the traditional STAR technique, built specifically for interviews scored by artificial intelligence.

As global employers increasingly rely on AI platforms like HireVue, Pymetrics, and ModernHire to screen applicants, job seekers are being judged not by humans - but by algorithms. Firestar Institute is the first to decode these systems and train candidates to succeed in this new reality.

“You've done everything right. So why aren't they saying yes?” - Firestar Institute homepage

Why STAR Is No Longer Enough:

The STAR method - Situation, Task, Action, Result - was designed for human interviewers. But AI systems now evaluate candidates based on clarity, emotional tone, facial expressions, and keyword relevance. Firestar's AI-FIRESTAR method teaches candidates how to craft answers that resonate with both machines and hiring managers - combining strategic storytelling with algorithmic precision.

Who Firestar Serves:



Graduates entering a competitive job market

Professionals switching careers or industries

Returners re-entering the workforce after a break Candidates tired of being“ghosted” after interviews

Co-Founder's Statement:

“This is more than interview prep - it's a movement,” said Geo Sebastian , Co-Founder of Firestar Institute.“We're empowering people to thrive in a hiring world dominated by machines. Our course sets a new global standard for AI-era career success.”

Enrollment Now Open: Firestar Institute is now accepting applicants for its flagship coaching program.

To learn more or apply, visit .