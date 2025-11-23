403
South Korean President Seeks Germany’s Guidance on Reunification
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday requested German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to share Germany’s experience with reunification in 1990.
"There is much for the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to learn from Germany's experience," Lee remarked during his first face-to-face meeting with Merz, held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
He further stated, "We should learn about how Germany overcame division and achieved reunification, and the Republic of Korea should follow that path as well," as reported by a news agency.
Chancellor Merz emphasized the strong ties between Germany and South Korea, expressing optimism that collaboration between the two nations would continue to grow.
According to a statement from Lee’s office, both leaders agreed to broaden economic collaboration, particularly in sectors like energy and critical minerals.
Lee also underscored Germany’s increasing role in Europe’s defense industry initiatives and encouraged Merz to consider the interest of South Korean defense companies in establishing closer partnerships with German firms.
In addition to his meeting with Merz, Lee held discussions with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit.
