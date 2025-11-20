Strong Wind And High Seas To Prevail This Weekend: Qatar Meteorology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Strong winds and high seas will continue this weekend with blowing dust and cold temperatures at night, according to the latest forecast by Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 30°C this weekend.

The wind on Friday will be in the northwesterly direction at 10-20KT gusting to 25KT. On the following day, the wind will be in the northwesterly direction at 5-15KT gusting to 20KT.

Sea heights will range from 4-7ft on Friday, rising to 10ft at times. While on Saturday, sea heights will be in 2-4ft, rising to 7ft at first.