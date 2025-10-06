Ukrainian Defense Companies To Open Joint Ventures In Denmark Shmyhal
The memorandum also provides for technology exchange and EU financing of joint projects.Read also: Zelensky meets Frederiksen ahead of European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen
According to Shmyhal, the signing marks a major step toward building a new security system in Europe and strengthening the defense and industrial capacities of Ukraine and Denmark.
"During the war, jointly produced equipment will support Ukraine's Defense Forces. In the long term, Ukrainian solutions and expertise in the security sphere will also enhance the defense capabilities of our allies," Shmyhal said.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment