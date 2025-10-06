Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Defense Companies To Open Joint Ventures In Denmark Shmyhal

2025-10-06 07:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Danish counterparts – Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov, and Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Ukrinform reports.

The memorandum also provides for technology exchange and EU financing of joint projects.

According to Shmyhal, the signing marks a major step toward building a new security system in Europe and strengthening the defense and industrial capacities of Ukraine and Denmark.

"During the war, jointly produced equipment will support Ukraine's Defense Forces. In the long term, Ukrainian solutions and expertise in the security sphere will also enhance the defense capabilities of our allies," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook

