Timeshare Users Group Marketplace Celebrates $27 Million In Successful Owner-To-Owner Rentals
EINPresswire/ -- Timeshare Users Group (TUG), the internet’s very first and largest community for timeshare owners, proudly announces another landmark achievement: more than $27 million in successful timeshare rentals by owner through its trusted online marketplace.
Since 1993, TUG has provided owners with real solutions to reduce their annual costs and maximize their ownership value. Renting out unused weeks or points is one of the most effective ways to cover (or even offset) annual maintenance fees—and thousands of owners have achieved success doing so directly on the TUG Marketplace.
Unlike many industry players who charge large upfront fees or take huge chunks of the rental proceeds, TUG offers a simple & safe owner to owner platform where owners can create and customize rental ads in minutes. With tens of thousands of renters browsing TUG listings every month, owners consistently find real results without the risks of scams or hidden charges.
Why TUG Rentals Work:
Vacationers save hundreds (often thousands) compared to booking hotels or renting directly from the developer.
Existing owners already know the incredible value of renting from other owners, creating a highly engaged audience.
Owners control their own listings, set their own terms, and keep 100% of the rental income.
“Paying huge upfront fees to rent out your timeshare is one of the biggest mistakes an owner can make,” said Brian Rogers, owner and administrator of Timeshare Users Group. “TUG proves that owners can rent successfully on their own—without commissions, without scams, and allows owners to keep 100% of the rental price!”
In addition to its marketplace, TUG provides free resources, including its highly rated How to Rent Your Timeshare Guide, a step-by-step manual that walks owners through the entire rental process. This guide, along with TUG’s legendary discussion forums and industry leading marketplace, empowers owners to discover the truth and make educated/informed decisions rather than falling victim to predatory companies.
With more than three decades of advocacy, education, and owner-to-owner support, Timeshare Users Group continues to stand as the most trusted name in the industry. As thousands of owners have said over the years, the most common phrase heard at TUG remains:
“I wish I had found TUG before I bought my first timeshare.”
