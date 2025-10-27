Veeam Expands AI Trust With Securiti Acquisition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) 3950.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='

Data-resilience specialist Veeam Software has struck a definitive agreement to acquire Securiti AI for approximately US$1.725 billion in cash and stock, marking a significant expansion of its capabilities into data security posture management, privacy, governance and AI-trust technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory and customary approvals.

Veeam's move aims to fuse its established strength in backup, recovery and data protection with Securiti AI's command-centre platform that unifies structured and unstructured data across hybrid, multi-cloud and SaaS environments. Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran described the deal as ushering“a new era for data,” emphasising the need to govern and trust data feeding AI initiatives rather than simply protect it. Securiti AI CEO Rehan Jalil will join Veeam as President of Security and AI after completion, signalling continuity in leadership and strategic direction.

Securiti AI, founded in 2018, brings its Data Command Centre platform powered by a knowledge graph and agentic AI framework. Its flagship“Gencore AI” module enables enterprise-scale secure search and data-agent deployment, while its DSPM and privacy modules serve compliance-driven firms in highly regulated sectors. With this acquisition Veeam intends to create a unified“command centre” where organisations can understand their full data estate, secure it, recover and roll back data and AI simultaneously, and unleash data value for AI with confidence.

Industry analysts view the acquisition as a logical but ambitious expansion of Veeam's strategy beyond pure resilience. Previous moves - such as the purchase of Alcion in 2024 - pointed towards Veeam's push into AI and service models. This transaction stands out as Veeam's largest to date, and positions it more directly against rivals such as Rubrik Inc. and Commvault Systems in the broader cyber-resilience and data-governance market.

The deal comes at a time when enterprises are under pressure from rising cyber-threats, complex regulatory regimes and the explosion of unstructured data, which is estimated to represent 70-90 % of all enterprise information but remains largely ungoverned. Sector studies attribute 80-90 % of AI-project failures to data issues such as accuracy, lineage, permissions and identity - issues Securiti AI claims to address by unifying visibility and governance across production and secondary data.

From a market perspective, Veeam's accumulation of capabilities suggests a shift from backup-first toward a data-centric platform that bridges protection, security and AI reputation. The integrated offering promises a single control plane where Chief Information Officers, Chief Security Officers and Chief Data Officers can oversee data across apps, cloud platforms, endpoints, backups and SaaS. Veeam argues that by combining its maturity in immutable backups and recovery with Securiti's governance stack, organisations will not only defend against ransomware and outages but also unlock AI-driven use cases safely.

However, execution challenges remain. Integrating complex DSPM tools and knowledge-graph infrastructures into a broader data-resilience stack will require careful harmonisation of data models, workflows and go-to-market channels. Customers may face transition risks as products merge and pricing models evolve. Additionally, regulatory scrutiny of large-scale data and AI-governance platforms may increase, particularly as firms build centralised command centres that span multiple jurisdictions.

