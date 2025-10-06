Mubite Officially Launches As A Global Leader In Crypto Prop Trading

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- The future of funded crypto trading has arrived., a proprietary trading firm headquartered in Prague, has officially launched its global crypto prop trading platform - offering instant access to capital and redefining transparency in the rapidly growing world of proprietary trading.

A New Era of Crypto Prop Trading Begins

As the demand for crypto-funded accounts surges, Mubite delivers a solution that empowers traders to scale without risking their own capital. Built on a foundation of speed, trust, and real results, the platform is setting a new global standard.

Since its early-stage release, Mubite traders have surpassed $1 billion in total trading volume - a milestone proving that the model works when it's backed by integrity and infrastructure.

Why Traders Choose Mubite



Instant Funding up to $40,000 – start trading in minutes

Funded Accounts up to $1,000,000 – scale like a pro

Backed by Bybit – trusted execution & deep liquidity

No Hidden Rules – performance-based, no evaluations 4.9 Trustpilot Rating – the highest-rated crypto prop firm globally

“Mubite is a platform for serious traders. We don't change the rules mid-game. If you perform, we provide the capital,” said Petr Andreas , CEO and Founder of Mubite.

Start trading on Mubite's crypto prop trading platfor

From Prague to the World

Mubite's platform now supports traders across five continents, localized in 9 languages: English, German, Czech, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Ukrainian. Operating under a transparent European legal framework, Mubite offers clarity, compliance, and real regulatory oversight in an often murky industry.

What Makes Mubite a Global Standout?



Legally registered in the EU

Powered by Bybit with institutional-grade execution

Global trading community on the Mubite Discord

Education-first ecosystem with webinars, mentorship, and challenges

Real trader results shared transparently in real time Read verified trader experience

More Than Just Capital – A Full Trading Ecosystem

Mubite is building one of the most engaged proprietary trading ecosystems worldwide, featuring:



The Mubite Trading Academy

Affiliate Growth Programs

Weekly Webinars & Mentorship Live Trading Tournaments with real prize pools



In September, Mubite hosted a live event in Prague with partner Bybit , where the winning trader earned nearly $10,000 in under three hours . Next stops include Dubai, Singapore, and online events open to traders worldwide.



Trust, Growth, and the Road Ahead

In a space often clouded by uncertainty, trust is Mubite's most valuable currency . With verified payouts , European licensing , and a platform built for growth, Mubite is positioned to lead the next generation of funded crypto trading .

“Our mission is simple - to give skilled traders the capital and support they need to trade at 100% of their potential,” added Andreas.

As Mubite expands its tournaments, mentorship programs, and trading tech, it continues building toward a more open, fair, and performance-driven future for traders.

About Mubite

Mubite is a next-generation proprietary crypto trading firm based in Prague, Czech Republic. It offers instant-funded trading accounts , real capital up to $1 million , and a community-first approach to professional growth. With a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating , European compliance, and strategic partnership with Bybit, Mubite helps traders perform at their best.

Visit Mubite to explore crypto prop trading opportunities.