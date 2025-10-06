Man Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Sexual Assault In Budgam
Budgam- In a major judgment against sexual crimes involving minors, a Budgam court has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police spokesperson in a statement issued said that Budgam Police has secured the conviction of an accused involved in the sexual assault of a minor, registered under FIR No. 55/2023 under sections 363, 376 IPC read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief.
“Today the Hon'ble Principal Sessions Judge, Budgam, after deliberation on the quantum of punishment, pronounced sentence against the convict Zahid Ahmad Parra, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Parra, resident of Chrar-i-Sharief, who worked as a Sumo driver,” the statement said.
The court sentenced the convict with Five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 363 IPC, twenty years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 376 IPC, twenty years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, it reads.
In case of default in payment of fine, the convict shall undergo six months of additional simple imprisonment, it reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment