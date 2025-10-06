Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Sexual Assault In Budgam

Man Gets 20-Year Sentence For Child Sexual Assault In Budgam


2025-10-06 03:15:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Budgam- In a major judgment against sexual crimes involving minors, a Budgam court has awarded a 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police spokesperson in a statement issued said that Budgam Police has secured the conviction of an accused involved in the sexual assault of a minor, registered under FIR No. 55/2023 under sections 363, 376 IPC read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief.

“Today the Hon'ble Principal Sessions Judge, Budgam, after deliberation on the quantum of punishment, pronounced sentence against the convict Zahid Ahmad Parra, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Parra, resident of Chrar-i-Sharief, who worked as a Sumo driver,” the statement said.

The court sentenced the convict with Five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 363 IPC, twenty years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 376 IPC, twenty years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, it reads.

In case of default in payment of fine, the convict shall undergo six months of additional simple imprisonment, it reads.

