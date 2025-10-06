$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharon Jagger

Sharon Jagger


2025-10-06 03:12:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Religion, York St John University
Profile Articles Activity

Having gained my PhD in Women's Studies at the University of York I am now full time lecturer in Religion at York St. John University. My PhD focused on female clergy in the Church of England, and how women are negotiating and influencing the androcentric nature of the structure of the Church and its language and symbols. My current research interests are around women's spirituality, particularly with reference to the feminine divine.

As a feminist researcher, and have worked on other research projects including women in the music industry, and gender and performance. As a long-standing professional performer, with an interest in research as practice, I write, in a number of formats, about cultural discourses and gender representation.

I am researching the experiences of working-class clergy and in a separate project, laywomen's experience of parishes that do not support women's leadership or ordination. I am also pursuing research with women identifying as witches and who practice goddess spirituality.

Experience
  • 2024–present Associate Professor, York St. John University
Education
  • 2019 University of York, PhD
  • 2015 University of York, MA Women's Studies

The Conversation

MENAFN06102025000199003603ID1110158081

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search