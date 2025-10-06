Zelensky Names Countries Making Largest Contributions To PURL Program

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“There are very responsible countries here that understand the price of this protection and the price of life in Ukraine in winter. First of all, these are the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that he had asked the governments of these countries for another round of contributions.

“To be honest, we have begun talks with these countries regarding the second stage of their contributions,” the president said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total budget of the PURL initiative will increase to USD 3.5 billion in October.

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative is a new mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a list of priority needs. It enables NATO member countries to finance the supply of American weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.