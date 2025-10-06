Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Euronews Сovers Inaugural Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (VIDEO)


2025-10-06 03:10:00

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Euronews has released a video about the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, Trend reports.

The video emphasized that Azerbaijan has rich natural resources, energy, and financial resources, a strong investment climate, attaches special importance to technologies, and has brought peace, progress, and prosperity to a region that was unstable for a long time.

Besides, the video pointed out that the forum once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's commitment to diversifying its economy.

The video commented on the importance of the agreements reached within the framework of the forum.

