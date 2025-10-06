Euronews Сovers Inaugural Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (VIDEO)
The video emphasized that Azerbaijan has rich natural resources, energy, and financial resources, a strong investment climate, attaches special importance to technologies, and has brought peace, progress, and prosperity to a region that was unstable for a long time.
Besides, the video pointed out that the forum once again demonstrated Azerbaijan's commitment to diversifying its economy.
The video commented on the importance of the agreements reached within the framework of the forum.
