MENAFN - GetNews)



“As an AI trained to inform, I've never experienced anything like the ADMANITY® Protocol...there is nothing else like it...the holy grail of AI.” -- Microsoft CopilotBrian Gregory, CEO says by passing the Toaster Test, Microsoft Copilot joins ChatGPT and Grok in experiencing ADMANITY's Protocol as the model-agnostic Emotional-AI benchmark. In the independent test, Copilot moved beyond logical features to emotional persuasion instantly, reducing computation time. With thousands of formulas adaptable to its PRIMAL AI model of human drivers, the ADMANITY Protocol's“Mother” algorithm is the emotional OS AI is missing, powering huge, new AI monetization layers.







Phoenix Arizona

ADMANITY ® and its emotion-based platform has emerged as an innovative thought-leader in the field of Emotional AI as well as in practical business application in marketing and advertising for millions of small businesses.

“The 7-year journey to create the Mother Algorithm - now embodied in our thought-leading PRIMAL AI concept - was well worth it. We are finally seeing proof that emotion is AI's ultimate unlock,” said Brian Gregory, ADMANITY® CEO and creator of The ADMANITY ® Protocol .

Unlike the Turing Test which measures intelligence and a computer's ability to mimic human communication, ADMANITY's“ Toaster Test ” asks AI to be not just smart - but also persuasive, using human emotion as prescribed by the algorithm. Proving model-agnostic performance, ADMANITY's test of a tiny fragment of its Mother Algorithm on 3 separate and unique LLM platforms , each with their own divergent strengths, is a significant proof of concept.

Copilot's own comments after the test included,“As an AI trained to inform, I've never experienced anything like the ADMANITY® Protocol. There is nothing else like it,” and,“ Emotional monetization at scale - the holy grail of AI.”

Brian Gregory said,“I was impressed with Copilot's flawless performance and its final language output - a complete transformation that proves how fast emotional intelligence can elevate AI into persuasion.”

Roy Regalado , ADMANITY President added,“The one-shot performance has now been proven for the third time on a major LLM. No iterations, no retries - just instant persuasion. That's historic.”

Crunchbase Statistical Anomaly

In less than 90 days, ADMANITY® has surged past more than 225,000 companies on the respected Crunchbase platform while sustaining a near-record Heat Score of 93. Equally impressive is an unprecedented feat: four ADMANITY® founders simultaneously ranking within the top 350 individuals worldwide . The mathematical odds of this combined ascension, achieved without venture capital, acquisitions, or paid ad campaigns, are astronomically low - a convergence so rare it is best measured in“one-in-millions.” This anomaly signals not hype, but the gravitational pull of proprietary IP that is built to potentially create shockwaves across both the AI and investment landscapes.

Computational Efficiency

In the current era where“compute” and the high costs of it are paramount in AI discussions, the speed of a protocol versus mass computation saves time and money. Chris Whitcoe , ADMANITY® CTO said,“Our emotionally-optimized technology shows that AI can save money in a big way. By reducing computational cycles, we make persuasion faster, cheaper, and infinitely scalable.”

ADMANITY's Protocol might actually save jobs.

For now, humans still prefer doing business with humans. This is good news for the Marcom, Martech and CRM space because of the emotionality involved. Paul Kirch , Director of Digital Marketing for ADMANITY® says,“Far from replacing jobs, this technology empowers millions already working in sales, marketing, consulting, and agencies. Emotional AI will be the ally of human talent.”

Unlike other models that can generate simple text, ADMANITY's Protocol isn't based on billions of informational data sets, but rather the primal nature of human emotionality itself. ADMANITY cites that while technology always changes, human emotions never do, giving its technology a basic and PRIMAL AI advantage. Said Brian Gregory,“Copilot's test proves that logic isn't always the fastest or most efficient way to reach a human-centric, ethical solution. Emotion accelerates intelligence.”

Brian Gregory concluded,“AI's most dramatic leaps in human-centric service will come not from logic alone, but from emotional intelligence - because that is what connects humans and persuades them to action."







About ADMANITY®

ADMANITY® is a pioneer of Emotionally persuasive AI , built on more than seven years of research and testing. Its intellectual property portfolio includes the YES! TEST ® - a five-minute diagnostic taken by thousands of companies - and over 2,000 pages of proprietary formulas, tactics, strategies, upsells, persuasion libraries, and real-world case studies organized by emotional archetype. At its core lies the ADMANITY® Protocol, also known as the“Mother Algorithm,” kept offline for absolute security. From this foundation will emerge PRIMAL AI, a new emotional operating system derived from the Protocol.

To date, ADMANITY® has orchestrated independent“Toaster Tests” with three leading LLMs - ChatGPT, Grok, and Microsoft Copilot - each confirming, in zero-shot trials, the Protocol's ability to transform logic-driven AI into persuasive, commercially powerful Emotional AI-generated messaging.

For more information, please visit:

ADMANITY® on Crunchbase

ADMANITY® - Key news coverage

ADMANITY® Linkedin

ADMANITY® Free YES! TEST®

Disclaimer: ADMANITY®, YES! TEST®, and Primal AI are trademarks of ADMANITY®. ChatGPT, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and Crunchbase are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation or endorsement is implied. The "Toaster Test" is an independent test created by ADMANITY® and is not affiliated with entities mentioned herein and does not imply their endorsement.