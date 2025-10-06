Material Testing Market 2025, Key Trends, Growth Forecast, And Strategic Insights For Industry Stakeholders

MENAFN - GetNews) The Material Testing industry is expanding steadily, driven by growing demand for quality assurance, product safety, and performance validation across automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors. Advancements in automation, AI, and precision testing are enhancing efficiency. Leading companies like ITW, ZwickRoell, and Shimadzu are shaping innovation and global testing standards.

The Material Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach USD 1,070.9 million by 2030 from USD 871.9 million in 2025. This market research report provides access to critical information such as material testing market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. their industry. The market for material testing is primarily driven by the growing demand for quality assurance and regulatory compliance across various industries to ensure the safety and reliability of materials. Additionally, there is a significant expansion in the demand for contracted material testing services, fueled by growth in infrastructure and key sectors such as automotive and aerospace. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and non-destructive testing, are also contributing to the material testing market, particularly as these innovations make testing more accurate, faster, and easier.

“Servohydraulic testing machines account for the second-largest share in the material testing market in terms of value during the forecast period.”

Servohydraulic testing machines are expected to hold a significant share of the material testing market during the forecast period. They offer precise control and can conduct tests under both static and dynamic loading conditions across a wide range of materials. These machines are particularly critical for applications where accuracy is essential, such as in the aerospace, automotive, and civil engineering industries, especially for fatigue, tensile, and compression testing. With the introduction of digital control systems and the automation of process control, servohydraulic testing machines have become increasingly efficient and reliable, driving market demand.

“Plastics account for the second-largest share of the material testing market in terms of value during the forecast period.”

During the forecast period, plastics are expected to become the second-largest segment in the material testing market. Plastic is valued for its versatility across various industries, including packaging, automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The growing approval of lightweight, durable, and cost-effective plastic products has led to an increased demand for rigorous testing to ensure quality, high performance, and compliance with safety standards. Additionally, there is a heightened focus on sustainability and recycling in the plastics industry, which will further drive the need for plastic material testing.

“North America accounts for the second-largest share in the material testing market in terms of value.”

North America holds the second-largest share in the material testing market, primarily due to its established industrial base and well-defined regulatory processes that enforce strict safety and quality standards. Significant investments in research and development are being made through various regional government initiatives, leading to the development and adoption of advanced technologies by both public and private organizations. Leading companies in this sector, such as MTS Systems and Instron, rely on automatic systems with dynamic data interpretation to support growth in industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, among others. The impressive growth and potential within the market are driving further advancements in emerging sectors, bolstered by government funding for innovation. As a result, the future holds exciting opportunities and promising developments.

Material Testing Companies

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the material testing market include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), ZwickRoell (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Tinius Olsen (US), Ametek (US), Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan), QATM (Germany), ERICHSEN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hegewald & Peschke (Germany), and Nova Measurements LLC (US).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a global leader in engineered components and material testing systems through its Instron and MTS Systems subsidiaries. Instron specializes in tensile, compression, and fatigue testing, while MTS focuses on thermomechanical and structural durability testing. With operations in 13 countries, ITW provides advanced, sustainable, and regulatory-compliant testing solutions worldwide.

ZwickRoell

ZwickRoell is a leading material testing company with over 160 years of expertise, offering tensile, compression, and flexural testing machines for industries like automotive, aerospace, and metals. Operating in 50+ countries, it produces most components in-house and emphasizes automation and CO2-neutral production, maintaining a strong global service presence.

Shimadzu Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation is a global supplier of material testing and analytical instruments, known for precision and innovation. Its portfolio includes universal testing machines and hardness testers serving diverse sectors. With operations across Japan, Asia, and global markets, Shimadzu integrates smart sensors and AI-driven analytics to enhance testing accuracy and efficiency.

