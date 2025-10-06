Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market Report 2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, And Latest Regulatory Approvals Delveinsight Highlighting Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxi

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market"The market for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is poised for growth during the forecast period (2024-2034), due to escalating prevalence, aging populations, heightened awareness, lifestyle shifts, and advancing treatment modalities. Rising healthcare expenditure and the burden of associated complications further underscore the increasing demand for GERD management solutions globally.

DelveInsight's“Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” offers an in-depth evaluation of GERD, covering both historical and projected epidemiology, along with market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) market is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2034). In July 2024, Phathom Pharmaceuticals received an expanded FDA indication for Voquezna, allowing its use to treat heartburn associated with non-erosive GERD. Previously, in November 2023, the FDA approved Voquezna (vonoprazan) tablets (10 mg and 20 mg), a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for healing all grades of erosive esophagitis and maintaining remission, as well as providing relief from GERD-related heartburn.

In May 2023, Phathom refiled its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for vonoprazan in erosive GERD (erosive esophagitis). Earlier, in June 2022, Zydus Lifesciences gained FDA approval for Famotidine tablets (20 mg and 40 mg), an H2 receptor blocker that reduces stomach acid and alleviates heartburn and related symptoms.

The GERD market is expected to grow significantly between 2024 and 2034, driven by factors such as rising prevalence, aging populations, lifestyle changes, increasing awareness, treatment advancements, higher healthcare spending, and complications related to GERD. Epidemiological studies indicate that GERD is widespread, though prevalence estimates vary due to differences in diagnostic criteria and study methods.

Challenges in GERD management include diagnostic complexity, symptom variability, and the difficulty of treating refractory cases or managing comorbid conditions. Several pharmaceutical companies, including Cinclus Pharma, Braintree (Sebela Pharmaceuticals), N-Zyme Biomedical Inc., and others, are actively developing innovative therapies to address unmet patient needs.

In North America, GERD prevalence ranges from 18% to 28%, while in Europe, it varies between 9% and 26%, reflecting a substantial disease burden. The condition is more prevalent in females than males, likely due to hormonal factors, esophageal motility differences, and anatomical variations. GERD is most common in individuals aged 50–59 years, with lower prevalence in those aged 70 and older, influenced by age-related gastrointestinal changes and comorbidities.

In the US, GERD is mainly classified into Non-erosive Reflux Disease (NERD) and Erosive Esophagitis (EE), with the majority of cases falling under NERD, emphasizing the need to manage non-erosive forms effectively. In France, overall GERD prevalence is about 31%, with frequent GERD occurring in 10% of individuals over 50 compared to 6% under 50, highlighting age as a key factor.

Key GERD companies include Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Plexxikon, and others. Prominent therapies include VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), and others. Overall, the GERD market is expected to expand due to increasing prevalence and awareness, with multiple-stage pipeline therapies set to significantly transform the market landscape and improve patient care.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Overview

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic disorder in which stomach contents, including acid and bile, flow back into the esophagus, leading to symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, and chest discomfort. This typically results from a malfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), which normally prevents the backward movement of gastric contents. Additional contributing factors include hiatal hernia, impaired esophageal motility, obesity, and certain dietary habits, such as consuming spicy or fatty foods, caffeine, and alcohol.

GERD can manifest as non-erosive reflux disease (NERD), where the esophageal lining shows no visible damage, or as erosive esophagitis, which involves inflammation and tissue injury. Symptoms vary in severity and may include burning chest pain after meals or when lying down, acid regurgitation, difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), persistent chest pain, and chronic cough. These symptoms can significantly reduce quality of life and, if untreated, may lead to serious complications such as esophageal strictures, Barrett's esophagus, and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in Adults

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in Pediatrics

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by Types

Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by Location Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease by Severity

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Marketed Drugs

VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan): Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Emerging Drugs

BLI5100 (Tegoprazan): Braintree/ Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Outlook

The management of GERD is organized into five stages, with stages I through IV focused on medical treatment and stage V involving surgical intervention. The primary goal of treatment is to reduce esophageal exposure to refluxate, alleviating symptoms, healing the esophagus, preventing complications, and maintaining remission. Most patients achieve adequate symptom control and esophageal healing through lifestyle changes and medication, making surgery unnecessary. However, surgery may be needed for those with severe symptoms, erosive esophagitis, or complications despite effective drug therapy.

Lifestyle changes play a crucial role in managing GERD at all stages. These include elevating the head of the bed, reducing fat intake, quitting smoking, cutting back on alcohol, losing weight, avoiding lying down after meals, and steering clear of large meals or trigger foods.

For patients with mild symptoms, periodic drug therapy is often used for symptom relief. This typically involves antacids, alginic acid (found in products like Gaviscon), or over-the-counter H2-receptor blockers.

- Antacids and Alginic Acid: Antacids provide quick relief by increasing the pH of gastric refluxate, but they are not sufficient for healing the esophagus. Alginic acid, found in some antacid products, forms a mechanical barrier that reduces reflux exposure to the esophagus.

- Over-the-Counter H2-Receptor Blockers: These drugs are used to prevent and relieve symptoms like heartburn and indigestion. They provide longer-lasting relief than antacids, though they act more slowly, making them better suited for preventing GERD symptoms.

For more persistent cases, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like DEXILANT (dexlansoprazole) are used to treat erosive esophagitis and heartburn from non-erosive GERD.

In patients with moderate to severe GERD, or documented erosive esophagitis, scheduled pharmacologic therapy is necessary. This involves the regular use of drugs to suppress gastric acid, reduce reflux symptoms, promote healing, and maintain remission.

Surgery is considered for patients who do not respond to medical treatments or develop complications. Non-compliance, cost issues, relapse after stopping medication, or ongoing symptoms despite continuous use of drugs can lead to surgical intervention. Surgery may also be needed for patients with complications such as large hiatal hernias, Barrett's esophagus, severe esophagitis, recurrent strictures, or significant pulmonary symptoms.

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Companies: Cinclus Pharma, Onconic Therapeutics, Renexxion, Addpharma, Trio Medicines, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, HK inno.N Corporation, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Plexxikon, and others

Key Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapies: VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan), BLI5100 (Tegoprazan), and others

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease current marketed and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease emerging therapies

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Dynamics: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market drivers and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

