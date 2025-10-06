403
NVDA Forecast 06/10: Nvidia Pulls Back On Friday
- On Friday the Nvidia stock initially rallied a bit during the early hours here on Friday but then turned around to show signs of hesitation as traders continue to see a lot of questions asked about the extension and expansion of the stock market. The non-farm payroll announcement was not released on Friday, so we didn't really have a lot to drive sentiment. That being said, Nvidia has filled a gap from the Thursday open, so one would assume that sooner or later the buyers return, based on the idea of“market memory”. I'm paying special attention to $185 because it was significant resistance previously, and a little bit of market memory comes into play in that general vicinity.
