The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly Bullish

Today's Gold Support Levels: $3855 – $3800 – $3730 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3910 – $3950 – $4020 per ounce.

Today's Gold Analysis Overview:



Sell Gold from the resistance level of $3930 , with a target of $3700 and a stop-loss at $3980 . Buy Gold from the support level of $3770 , with a target of $3940 and a stop-loss at $3730 .

Today's Gold Trading Signals:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

The price of gold at $4000 per ounce is the next target for gold bulls amid the continued strong positive momentum in the market. According to platforms of gold trading companies, momentary gold prices rose to the resistance level of $3897 per ounce, the highest in the history of the yellow metal market. The absence of US job numbers at the end of last week provided enough momentum for gold bulls to hold onto their gains. The US government shutdown joined the factors driving gains in the gold market, leading traders to ignore the fact that all technical indicators had reached sharp overbought levels.

Gold Analysts' Forecasts Today

According to today's gold analyst forecasts, the markets in general remain optimistic about gold prices rising, as is their custom after another distinguished performance, with key market investors becoming more optimistic about gold's potential gains in the coming days. According to platforms of reliable trading companies, the gold price rose for the seventh consecutive week, having declined in only one week since the end of July. Generally, the US government shutdown, increasing talk of Europe re-using Russian reserves, and the trade war in Europe are all factors supporting sentiment. Regarding the most prominent support and resistance levels for gold trading, the near-term support appears to be around $3800, and $4000 per ounce is the closest point in the upward trajectory.

Dear TradersUp trader, keep in mind that the gold market is one of the most important safe havens for investors in times of uncertainty, and the situation surrounding the markets and the global economy will support the continued rise in the price of gold gold prices decline in the coming days?

We expect the new trading week to see a continued rise in gold prices. There are factors that could converge to stop its continuous ascent: the end of the US government shutdown, a peace agreement reached in Gaza, and the ongoing "strike" among Chinese gold buyers. However, the first two factors were not the cause of the gold price rise, so it is logical that they would have no effect if they reversed, while the cessation of Chinese buying-the effects of which are evident in the significant discounts in Shanghai-has been ongoing for some time. Therefore, I believe the gold index will strongly overcome these potential negatives.

According to some trading experts, the government shutdown's impact on the Federal Reserve's ability to measure employment rates is minimal, as they don't believe the Fed relies heavily on government figures, which have been far from forecasts recently. Generally speaking, the Fed should have its own database to track, so I don't think they're acting randomly. They should have a good understanding of things.

Recently, we've seen some market volatility as a result of dovish Fed statements, but it was short-lived. Gold trading fell sharply when Dallas Fed President Lori Logan said they didn't want a major interest rate cut and would have to raise them again. "But it looks like things are starting to recover." Overall, the gold market's positive outlook has returned significantly. Many metals analysts expect gold prices to rise this week, while none expect a decline. Other analysts expect gold to trade neutrally in the coming days.

