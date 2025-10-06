New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Forecast: Opportunities and Growth Trends Upto 2034 | DelveInsight

The diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market landscape is evolving from conventional symptom-focused strategies toward therapies that specifically target fibrosis and immune modulation, addressing a significant unmet need. The development pipeline is varied, with prominent candidates including Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's MT-7117, Cumberland's ifetroban, Johnson & Johnson's guselkumab, and Kyverna's KYV-101. The dcSSc market is anticipated to move toward earlier intervention with targeted therapies, combination approaches, and precision medicine.

DelveInsight's Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Summary

The total diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of dcSSc in the leading markets were about ~64K in 2024.

Key diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis companies, including Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novartis, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Kyverna Therapeutics, and others, are actively working on innovative diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis drugs. Some of the key diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis therapies in clinical trials include Dersimelagon (MT-7117), Ianalumab, Vasculan (ifetroban), Guselkumab, KYV 101 , and others. These novel diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis therapies are anticipated to enter the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market

Rising Global Prevalence and Awareness

Systemic sclerosis, including its diffuse cutaneous form, is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by excessive collagen deposition, leading to skin thickening and potential organ fibrosis. The prevalence of dcSSc is estimated at approximately 1 in 25,000 adults, with a higher incidence in women (female-to-male ratio of around 4:1). This growing recognition is prompting increased research and development efforts in the field.

Improved Diagnostic Techniques

Advancements in diagnostic technologies are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of dcSSc. Early diagnosis is critical for initiating timely interventions, which can significantly improve patient outcomes. Enhanced diagnostic capabilities are also contributing to a better understanding of the disease's epidemiology and progression.

Advancement in dcSSc Drug Development

Some of the promising companies, such as Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (MT-7117), Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (ifetroban), Johnson & Johnson (Guselkumab), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYV-101), and others, are evaluating their lead assets in different stages of development.

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market Analysis

Currently, there are no therapies that can cure or fundamentally alter the course of the disease. Long-term treatments often lose effectiveness over time and are associated with significant adverse effects. As a result, current management strategies primarily focus on alleviating symptoms in affected organs, with approaches tailored to disease severity, progression, and duration.

Biologic therapies are emerging as promising alternatives, either as standalone or adjunct treatments, particularly when combined with agents that have anti-fibrotic properties. The dcSSc treatment landscape is gradually shifting from traditional symptom-based management toward targeted antifibrotic and immunomodulatory strategies to address substantial unmet needs.

Approved therapies include OFEV (nintedanib, Boehringer Ingelheim) , the first antifibrotic shown to slow lung function decline in SSc-ILD; ACTEMRA (tocilizumab, Roche) , which modulates IL-6–driven inflammation and lung outcomes; and RITUXAN (rituximab, Zenyaku Kogyo/Chugai) , a B-cell–depleting therapy increasingly used in clinical practice.

Investigational therapies in dcSSc target various pathogenic pathways using distinct mechanisms. MC1R agonists regulate inflammation, vascular dysfunction, and fibrosis via the melanocortin 1 receptor. BAFF inhibitors reduce the survival of abnormal B cells and autoantibody production. TxA2/PGH2 antagonists inhibit thromboxane and prostaglandin signaling, thereby reducing vasoconstriction, platelet aggregation, and fibrosis.

IL-23 inhibitors modulate the IL-23/Th17 axis to suppress pro-inflammatory responses associated with disease progression. CD19-directed therapies deplete pathogenic B cells, thereby restoring immune balance and limiting autoimmune activity. Collectively, these novel approaches aim to go beyond conventional immunosuppressants by targeting the key drivers of dcSSc pathogenesis.

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Competitive Landscape

The treatment pipeline for dcSSc reflects a significant unmet medical need. A prominent key player, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (MT-7117), Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (ifetroban), Johnson & Johnson (Guselkumab), Kyverna Therapeutics (KYV-101), and others are currently active in the dcSSc treatment space.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's Dersimelagon is an orally administered, synthetic, non-peptide small molecule under development for multiple therapeutic indications. It functions as a selective MC1R agonist, exerting anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, and vascular-protective effects by acting on inflammatory cells, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts. This profile positions it as a potential treatment option for systemic sclerosis. In April 2020, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma received Fast Track Designation for MT-7117 for the treatment of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.

Novartis' Ianalumab is a novel monoclonal antibody that targets the B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R). It aims to reduce B-cell populations through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and by blocking survival signals for B cells. Since B cells play a key role in the pathogenesis of diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, including autoantibody production and profibrotic signaling, Ianalumab represents a targeted immunomodulatory strategy.

The anticipated launch of these emerging diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis therapies are poised to transform the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Market



In July 2025, Novartis began a Phase II multicenter clinical study to assess the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of Ianalumab in individuals with dcSSc. In May 2025, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America announced the completion of enrollment for its Phase III INSPIRE Study of Investigational Dersimelagon in Patients with EPP and XLP.

What is Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis?

Diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) is a severe subtype of systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disorder of the connective tissue characterized by extensive skin thickening and a high risk of internal organ involvement. The condition results from immune system activation, vascular damage, and abnormal collagen accumulation, causing fibrosis in both the skin and internal organs. Skin changes advance quickly, affecting the face, trunk, and limbs, often beginning with Raynaud's phenomenon. Internal organ complications can include interstitial lung disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, scleroderma renal crisis, heart dysfunction, and gastrointestinal motility issues.

Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Patients with dcSSc tend to have a more aggressive clinical course and eventually develop visceral complications (usually within the first 3 to 5 years ), which, if severe, can lead to death.

The diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Systemic Sclerosis

Systemic Sclerosis by Disease Subset

Age-specific Cases of Systemic Sclerosis

Systemic Sclerosis With Organ Involvement

Systemic Sclerosis Severity by Organ Damage Systemic Sclerosis Severity by Skin Thickness

