With more than a decade of industry experience and hundreds of projects completed, Artesa has built a strong presence in communities including Cypress, Katy, Richmond, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and Pearland. Its consistent five-star reviews and multiple industry awards position the company as a trusted choice for homeowners seeking top-quality blends design innovation with reliable project management, creating kitchens that are as beautiful as they are functional.

Houston homeowners consistently choose Artesa Build & Design for kitchen remodeling projects that combine luxury design, functional layouts, and lasting quality.

Kitchen remodeling designed for everyday living

Modern kitchens are the center of family life, entertaining, and daily routines. Artesa specializes in transforming outdated kitchens into stylish, practical spaces that increase home value.

How much does a kitchen remodel cost in Houston?

Most kitchen remodels in Houston range between $25,000 and $75,000, depending on project size, materials, and whether wall removal or luxury stone like Taj Mahal quartzite is included. Artesa provides itemized estimates after a free consultation, so homeowners know exactly what to expect.

What is the ROI on a kitchen remodel in Houston?

On average, Houston homeowners recoup 65–75% of their investment, especially when projects include open-concept layouts and premium countertops such as quartzite.

The company's kitchen remodeling services include:



Open-concept layouts that connect kitchens with dining and living areas.



Structural wall removal to create open-concept kitchens that connect seamlessly with living areas



Custom cabinetry built to maximize storage and style.



Luxury countertops in quartz, marble, and quartzite (including Taj Mahal) that elevate both durability and design



Lighting upgrades to improve both function and ambiance.



Appliance integration for seamless, modern design.

Flooring and finish selection guided by in-house design support.



“Every kitchen we remodel starts with design and vision,” said Danielle Raphael, the owner and designer of Artesa Build & Design.“That's why we include an in-house designer, 3D renderings, and even a personalized shopping day with our clients - so every finish, from countertops to cabinet hardware, feels perfect and customized.”

Do I need a permit for wall removal in Houston?

Yes. Any structural changes require engineering approval and city permits. Artesa handles all drawings, permitting, and inspections to keep projects compliant and stress-free.

Houston's trusted contractor for five years in a row

Artesa has earned recognition across several platforms that highlight customer satisfaction:



HomeGuide Top Pro Award 2025 - given to less than five percent of contractors nationwide.



Angi Super Service Award 2024 - recognizing consistent excellence in client feedback.



Thumbtack Top Pro 2023 and 2024 - based on verified customer reviews and project reliability.



BBB Accreditation - reflecting commitment to business integrity and customer trust.



Best of Houzz Service & Design Awards - reflecting top-rated projects and client reviews.



NKBA Member (National Kitchen & Bath Association) - ensuring design excellence and professional standards.

GHBA Member (Greater Houston Builders Association) - recognized among leading Houston builders and remodelers.

The company also holds more than 200 verified five-star Google reviews, with many praising clear communication, attention to detail, and results that exceed expectations.

Beyond kitchens: full-home remodeling services

While kitchen remodeling is a core service, Artesa also delivers:



Luxury bathroom remodels with spa-style showers, freestanding tubs, and custom vanities.



Whole-home renovations that unify multiple spaces with cohesive design.



ADU and garage conversions that add livable square footage while meeting code requirements.

Exterior improvements such as patio covers and outdoor living enhancements.



This range of services allows homeowners to work with one contractor across multiple projects, ensuring consistency in design and quality.

Serving Greater Houston neighborhoods

Artesa's footprint extends well beyond central Houston. The company frequently completes projects in:



Cypress, Katy, and Richmond - fast-growing suburban areas with demand for family-friendly layouts, with many families choosing open-concept kitchens with wall removal.



Sugar Land, Missouri City, and Pearland - communities where homeowners seek modern upgrades with resale value.



The Woodlands, Spring, and Magnolia - high-end kitchens that update traditional homes

Bellaire, River Oaks, and The Heights - urban luxury kitchens featuring custom cabinetry and marble and quartzite countertops.

By covering both suburban and city markets, Artesa is positioned as one of the most versatile remodeling contractors in Greater Houston.

Why homeowners consistently choose Artesa

Clients highlight several reasons they return to or recommend Artesa:



Clear communication from the first consultation through the final walkthroug, including realistic timelines backed by warranty.



Licensed trade professionals for plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and structural work.



In-house designer with free 3D renderings & guided shopping day that simplifies finish selections.



Expert wall removal and structural remodeling with engineering and permitting included



Transparent timelines and realistic scheduling.



Commitment to customer satisfaction, including Senior and Military discounts.



Trusted accreditations and memberships (BBB, NKBA, GHBA, Houzz) that set Artesa apart.



Flexible financing options available for qualified clients

Written workmanship warranty plus manufacturer-backed material warranties



One homeowner shared:“Our kitchen remodel turned out better than we imagined. The designer walked us through 3D plans, helped us pick the materials during the shopping day. Artesa listened to what we wanted, made smart suggestions, and delivered exactly on time.”

About Artesa Build & Design – Houston's Kitchen Remodeling Experts

Artesa Build & Design is a Houston-based contractor specializing in luxury kitchen renovations. With a focus on structural wall removal, custom cabinetry, quartz and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, and full kitchen redesigns, Artesa has become one of the most trusted remodeling companies in Texas.

In addition to kitchens, Artesa also provides full home remodels, luxury bathroom renovations, and custom home additions - offering homeowners a complete remodeling solution under one roof.

As a proud woman-owned and community-driven business, Artesa blends design expertise with professional project management, ensuring that every project delivers both beauty and functionality.

The company serves Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land, Richmond, The Woodlands, and surrounding communities.

Artesa proudly holds:



BBB Accreditation (A+ Rated)



NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association) Membership



GHBA (Greater Houston Builders Association) Membership



Houzz Pro & Best of Houzz Awards

Angi & Thumbtack Top Pro Awards

Website:



Email: ...

Address: 2525 Robinhood St, Suite 810, Houston, TX 77005 (by appointment only)

Frequently Asked Questions About Kitchen Remodeling in Houston

What accreditations or credentials should I look for in a Houston contractor?

When hiring a remodeling company in Houston, homeowners should look for BBB Accreditation, NKBA (National Kitchen & Bath Association) membership, and GHBA (Greater Houston Builders Association) membership. These credentials prove that a contractor follows professional standards and is trusted in the industry. Awards from Houzz, Angi, and Thumbtack, plus verified five-star Google reviews, are also strong indicators of reliability - all of which Artesa Build & Design proudly holds.

Do I need a permit to remodel my kitchen in Houston?

Yes - permits are required for structural wall removal, plumbing or electrical updates, and major layout changes. Even opening a wall between the kitchen and living room needs engineering approval and city inspections. Artesa manages all permits, drawings, and approvals on behalf of clients so projects stay compliant and stress-free.

How much does a kitchen remodel cost in Houston?

On average, Houston kitchen remodels range from $25,000 to $75,000. Smaller upgrades may cost less, while luxury remodels with custom cabinetry, wall removal, and Taj Mahal quartzite countertops can be higher. Artesa provides transparent, itemized estimates after a free consultation so clients know exactly what to expect before work begins.





