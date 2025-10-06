PM Modi Hails CJI's Calm After Object-Throwing Attempt In His Court
"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," PM Modi said in a post on X.
"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.
Earlier on Monday morning, a man dressed in a lawyer's robe attempted to disrupt proceedings in the Supreme Court by allegedly attempting to throw an object at the CJI Gavai-led bench.
Reportedly, the man approached the dais and allegedly tried to remove his shoe, but security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom.
While being taken away, the man was heard shouting slogans referring to Sanatan Dharma.
The proceedings were briefly interrupted, but CJI Gavai remained composed and continued without pause.
"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," he said.
Later, sources confirmed that CJI Gavai had conveyed that the matter should be ignored and no further action should be initiated against the individual concerned.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) unanimously passed a resolution expressing "deep anguish and disapproval" over the purported advocate's act who allegedly made "an unwarranted and intemperate gesture" aimed at disrespecting the CJI Gavai-led bench.
Terming the conduct "unbecoming of a member of the Bar", the SCAORA said that it struck at the very foundation of mutual respect that sustains the relationship between the bench and the Bar.
"This behaviour is antithetical to the dignity of the legal profession and contrary to the Constitutional values of decorum, discipline, and institutional integrity," the resolution said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment