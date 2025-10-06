Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Brings 'Torn' Paper Notes To Malaysia Talks Literally
One user expressed disbelief at Sharif's selection as Prime Minister, tweeting,“Can't wrap my head around the facts that they chose this guy.”
Another user criticized Indian media coverage, writing,“Why Indian media showing on their broadcasting why?? We have many other important/crucial issues in our country more imp than Pakistan.”
A different social media user suggested the notes were scripted, commenting,“Yeah that's a script handout from the controller.”
Sharif arrived in Kuala Lumpur on October 5 for a three-day official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.Strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia partnership
Invited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sharif's visit reflects what Islamabad described as a“strong and enduring strategic partnership” between Pakistan and Malaysia, rooted in shared interests and cooperation across multiple sectors.Focus of bilateral talks
The visit aims to strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations, with discussions covering trade, investment, IT and telecom, the halal industry, education, energy, infrastructure, the digital economy, and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders are expected to witness the signing of several agreements and MoUs to boost bilateral cooperation.Agreements and MoUs expected
Both leaders are expected to witness the signing of several agreements and MoUs aimed at boosting collaboration in existing and new areas of mutual interest.Commitment to peace and development
“The visit underscores Pakistan's commitment to strengthening ties with Malaysia and reaffirms the importance both countries place on promoting peace, stability, trade, investment, and sustainable development,” the FO said.Also Read | Trump's expletive-laden remarks to Netanyahu over Hamas deal: 'So negative'
