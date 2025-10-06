Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market Report 2025-2035 Decarbonization And The Global Shift Toward Clean Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market offers significant opportunities due to the global shift towards clean energy and decarbonization. SMRs provide low-carbon power and can support renewable energy sources. Regulatory challenges and potential US trade tariffs impact growth. Key players are innovating to capitalize on these opportunities.

The "Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market Report 2025-2035"

World revenue for the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market is set to surpass US$64.40 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.

Decarbonization and the Global Shift Toward Clean Energy

The growing urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet international climate goals has placed nuclear energy, particularly Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), at the center of the global clean energy transition. SMRs offer a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels while providing stable baseload power, making them an attractive option for countries aiming to decarbonize their power sectors.

With the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasizing the critical need to limit global warming to 1.5?C, SMRs are being viewed as a key component in achieving net-zero targets. Their scalability and smaller footprint make them ideal for supplementing renewable energy sources, especially in regions where grid stability and land availability are concerns. This growing recognition is translating into policy support, investment incentives, and the inclusion of nuclear power in green taxonomies, significantly driving SMR deployment.

Regulatory Uncertainty and Lengthy Licensing Processes

One of the most significant challenges hindering the commercialization of SMRs is the lack of harmonized and streamlined regulatory frameworks across global markets. Nuclear regulation is inherently complex and highly country-specific, often resulting in prolonged approval timelines, even for advanced and standardized designs. While some countries like the U.S. (via the Nuclear Regulatory Commission) and Canada (via the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission) have made early progress in reviewing and approving SMR technologies,Aisuch as NuScale's VOYGR design,Aimost nations lack clear pathways for licensing these new reactors.

In addition, international export regulations, nuclear liability laws, and public safety protocols further complicate cross-border deployments. The absence of globally accepted standards slows down deployment and increases compliance costs for developers, posing a major bottleneck to large-scale SMR adoption.

What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Market?

The introduction or escalation of U.S. trade tariffs on critical components and materials for small modular reactors (SMRs) is expected to have varied effects on the global small modular reactor market, depending on the recovery trajectory of global supply chains and economic conditions.

As small modular reactors rely on high-tech components such as pressure vessels, control systems, specialized steel, and nuclear-grade fuels, any disruption in cost or availability of these imports can significantly affect project timelines, investment flows, and deployment strategies across regions. The impact of tariffs will also be influenced by the resilience of domestic manufacturing, the presence of strategic partnerships, and the pace of regulatory approvals.

Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors



Surging Adoption of SMR Technology Driving the Market Growth



Government Funding and Policy Support Driving the Market Growth

Energy Security and Reduced Fossil Fuel Dependence Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors



High Capital Costs and Financing Risks Restrain the Market Growth

Regulatory and Licensing Delays Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities



Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players as an Opportunity for Growth



Launch of New SMR Projects or Power Plants Opportunities for the Market Growth Investment and Expansion of SMR Market Opportunities to Grow

Segments Covered in the Report

By Deployment



Land-based Plant Marine-based Plant

By Design



Twin Reactor Design

Other Reactor Design Integral Reactor Design

By Coolant Type



Molten Salt Reactors (MSR)

Gas-Cooled Reactors (GCR)

Liquid Metal Reactors (LMR) Other Coolant Type

By Type



Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

High-Temperature Reactor (HTR)

Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR) Other SMR Type

By End-Use



Power Generation

Desalination

Process Heat Supply

Industrial Applications

District Heating Other End-Uses

Leading companies profiled in the report



Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

BWX technologies, Inc

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Framatome

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

General Atomics (GA)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

NuScale Power, LLC

NUWARD

Rolls-Royce SMR

Rosatom Group

Terrestrial Energy Inc

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Corporation X Energy, LLC

