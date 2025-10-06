'Zaar Zaar' Crooned By Neeti Mohan Explores The Raw Intensity Of Uncontrollable Grief And Emotion
The song is composed by Rusha & Blizza, and also features multi-talented artist Farhan Khan. The track explores the raw intensity of uncontrollable grief and emotion, while still delivering the high-energy edge that makes it equally compelling as a dance anthem.
Talking about the song, Neeti Mohan said in a statement,“'Zaar Zaar' is pure emotion in melody. For me, it was about surrendering completely to the feeling of heartbreak and letting my voice carry that vulnerability. I hope people feel the honesty in every note”.
Actress and dancer Elli AvrRam shared in a statement,“This song is pure fire. I loved every bit of performing it, it's sensual, powerful, and unapologetically bold. I can't wait for everyone to experience the visuals and the vibe we've created”.
Rusha & Blizza wanted to create a soundscape that feels larger than life in 'Zaar Zaar', something that is intense clubbed with dance worthy beats. They said,“Working with Neeti and Farhan was magical, and Elli's performance takes the song to another dimension”.
Sonically, the song features pulsating beats clubbed with striking visuals.
Farhan Khan said,“Collaborating with incredible artists like Neeti Mohan and Rusha & Blizza whose work continues to inspire both the nation and the industry has been truly special. My vision for this track was to infuse it with a fresh energy and emotional depth. Through my Urdu poetry, I wanted to express that even in her most vulnerable moments, a woman remains unmatched, the world already recognizes her strength and worth”.
'Zaar Zaar' is available to stream across all major platforms.
