Russia attacks Ukrainian arms production facilities, energy infrastructure
(MENAFN) Russia launched large-scale overnight attacks on Ukraine’s weapons manufacturing facilities and the energy infrastructure supporting them, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.
According to Ukrainian and local media reports on Telegram, missiles and drones struck targets in multiple regions, including Sumy, Kharkov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Vinnitsa, Poltava, Chernigov, and Odessa. Lviv Region, near the Polish border, reportedly faced one of its heaviest bombardments since the conflict between Moscow and Kiev escalated in February 2022, with at least 25 sites in the city hit.
Later in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the operation, stating that it involved “land-, sea- and air-based precision-guided weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as attack drones.”
The ministry said the strikes were directed at “Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and the energy infrastructure supporting their operations,” adding that “the objectives of the strikes have been achieved. All designated targets were hit.”
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry reported power outages in several regions following the assault, with repair efforts underway.
Moscow has repeatedly asserted that such attacks are retaliatory measures against Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and residential areas. The Defense Ministry maintains that Russian forces “exclusively target Ukrainian military sites such as troop positions, weapons depots, and fuel storage facilities,” denying any intent to harm civilians or non-military infrastructure.
