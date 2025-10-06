403
Kuwait Welcomes Measures Taken To End War In Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait welcomed Monday measures taken to end the war in Gaza Strip, in response to US President's Donald Trump plan which also includes negotiations to arrive at a comprehensive ceasefire and put an end the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry affirmed Kuwait's support to all international efforts aiming to end the suffering in Gaza Strip and achieve regional stability.
The statement commended international and regional mobilization towards regaining calm and creating conditions suitable to start a political operation for just and comprehensive peace.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated Kuwait's unwavering stance by the rights of the Palestinian people including establishing an independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital as per Arab peace initiative and international legitimacy laws. (end)
