Netanyahu Expresses Optimism Over Hostage Release
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced optimism about the potential release of hostages currently held in Gaza, stating he anticipates making an announcement “in the coming days.”
His remarks follow a declaration by the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which confirmed its agreement to release the hostages as part of a U.S.-backed peace initiative.
However, the group’s statement, issued on Friday, omitted any reference to disarmament and emphasized the need for negotiations concerning “other issues mentioned” in the American proposal.
During a televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his government’s stance, declaring that “Hamas will be disarmed, and Gaza will be demilitarized.”
He stressed that this goal would be achieved “either the easy way or the hard way,” indicating a firm resolve to carry out Israel’s objectives regardless of resistance.
Later that same day, Hamas accused Israel of persisting in its military actions, describing the latest morning airstrikes in Gaza as “massacres.”
The accusations underscored the continuing tensions and lack of trust between the two sides.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that Israel had “temporarily stopped the bombing,” describing it as a vital step toward finalizing a peace deal with Hamas and ensuring the release of the hostages.
He urged the Palestinian militant faction to act without delay.
