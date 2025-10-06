403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says It Took Control of Ukraine’s Otradnoye Village
(MENAFN) Russian troops from the North military group have taken control of the village of Otradnoye in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday.
“As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the North military group liberated the village of Otradnoye in the Kharkiv region,” the ministry said in a formal statement.
The claim has not yet been addressed by Ukrainian officials, and independent verification of the Russian advance remains unavailable. The situation on the ground continues to be fluid and difficult to confirm amid ongoing hostilities.
The Kharkiv region, which shares a border with Russia, has been a major flashpoint in recent months. Russian forces have stepped up efforts to advance deeper into Ukrainian-held territory, facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops. This has resulted in heavy exchanges of artillery fire and intense combat operations as both sides vie for strategic control in the area.
The capture of Otradnoye, if confirmed, marks a notable development in the broader conflict, highlighting the escalating and volatile nature of the fighting in northeastern Ukraine.
“As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the North military group liberated the village of Otradnoye in the Kharkiv region,” the ministry said in a formal statement.
The claim has not yet been addressed by Ukrainian officials, and independent verification of the Russian advance remains unavailable. The situation on the ground continues to be fluid and difficult to confirm amid ongoing hostilities.
The Kharkiv region, which shares a border with Russia, has been a major flashpoint in recent months. Russian forces have stepped up efforts to advance deeper into Ukrainian-held territory, facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops. This has resulted in heavy exchanges of artillery fire and intense combat operations as both sides vie for strategic control in the area.
The capture of Otradnoye, if confirmed, marks a notable development in the broader conflict, highlighting the escalating and volatile nature of the fighting in northeastern Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment