Cookiy AI Secures $7M+ To Transform Consumer Insights With Agentic Voice AI

A New Era: Putting Consumer Voices Back at the Center

For too long, the bridge between businesses and consumers has been broken. Traditional research has been slow, expensive, and out of reach for most-shutting out smaller teams and undervaluing participants. The result has been disengagement, reports that fail to drive action, and products that miss the mark.

Cookiy AI is rebuilding that bridge. Its Agentic Voice AI goes beyond static surveys, traditional focus groups, and even one-on-one interviews-conducting dynamic, human-like conversations at scale. By combining the reach of automation with the nuance of a skilled moderator, it delivers the richness of deep conversations with the speed of modern AI. Every conversation is transformed into structured, decision-ready intelligence, helping teams replace guesswork with clarity- compressing months of research into actionable direction in under 48 hours . Cookiy AI turns consumer voices into a daily strategic advantage-making research faster, smarter, and finally accessible to all.

Founder's Journey: From Instagram and TikTok to Cookiy AI

Founder and CEO Davin YC Dong has experienced the shortcomings of consumer research from multiple vantage points. As one of the first 100 engineers at Instagram, he led growth science efforts that helped scale the platform to over one billion users. Over his career, Davin has headed growth for multiple iconic products, investing and managing several billions of dollars in marketing spend to scale six consumer products past 100 million users each. At TikTok, he spearheaded Pangle and the Global Emerging Business, leading a 600-person organization and building a profitable global B2B business that generated over $1B in revenue. Earlier, he launched Marvy, an Agentic AI for growth marketing developed through a go-to-market partnership with AWS. Backed by early investors including Liquid2 and Converge, Cookiy is now reshaping how businesses listen, learn, and act.

Reinventing Research for the Human–AI Era

Cookiy transforms consumer research into a fast, flexible engine for real-time insight-turning conversations into decision-ready intelligence in days, not quarters. For enterprises, campaigns, product roadmaps, and customer experiences can be guided by timely, conversational data instead of waiting months for static reports. For brands, product teams, and agencies, it means moving from reactive research to proactive strategy, with insights that scale as quickly as ideas. For individuals, Cookiy delivers a better experience: more natural conversations, fairer compensation, and the assurance that their voices directly shape the products and services they care about. With Cookiy, research becomes a strategic advantage-empowering every team to act faster, listen deeper, and build smarter.









Ready to transform the way you understand your customers? Explore what Cookiy AI can do for your team and join the growing list of early adopters shaping the future of consumer insights. Visit Cookiy to learn more and secure your spot on the client waitlist today.

About Cookiy AI

Cookiy AI is a Palo Alto–based company building Agentic Voice AI to put consumer voices back at the center of business decisions. By turning large-scale conversations into structured, decision-ready intelligence, Cookiy helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and build products people actually want. For more information, visit Cookiy .

