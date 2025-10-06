Jeffs' Brands Reports First-Half Of 2025 Revenue Growth, Successful Merger And Operating Profit For Its Logistics Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs' Brands” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today reiterated its operational highlights previously announced on September 22, 2025, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.

First half and recent highlights:



Revenues for the first six months of 2025 increased to approximately $6.9 million, representing record first half revenues and an approximately 13% increase, compared to approximately $6.1 million in the same period of 2024.



Fort Technology Inc., a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company (TSXV: FORT) in which Jeffs' Brands holds 75.02%, reported first- half 2025 revenues of approximately $4.9 million at its wholly owned subsidiary, representing approximately 10% growth compared to the same period in 2024.



Pure Logistics LLC (“Pure Logistics”), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary that operates the Company's logistics operations, generated approximately $612 thousand in revenues and incurred approximately $511 thousand in expenses in the first six months of 2025, resulting in operating profit of approximately $101 thousand, which we believe demonstrates strong operational performance and profitability.



In August 2025, the Company announced the launch of an AI-driven crypto treasury program with a target program size of up to $75 million, focused on optimizing yield from five leading cryptocurrencies.



In July 2025, Jeffs' Brands appointed Mr. Eli Zamir, an accomplished capital markets and M&A professional, as Chief Executive Officer.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 were approximately $6 million, an increase of approximately 136% compared to approximately $2.5 million as of June 30, 2024.

"I am thrilled to step into the role of CEO of Jeffs' Brands during such an exciting period of growth and achievement. We believe that our record first-half revenues and the profitability of our subsidiary, Pure Logistics, underscore the strength of our strategic vision and operational execution. We intend to continue to capitalize on opportunities in e-commerce, AI, logistics, and emerging markets, in order to deliver value for our shareholders”, said Eli Zamir, Chief Executive Officer of Jeffs' Brands.

About Jeffs' Brands

Jeffs' Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company's management team's insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs' Brands visit .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“estimate,”“anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the profitability of its subsidiary, Pure Logistics, and stating that such profitability underscores the strength of the Company's strategic vision and operational execution; its expectation that first-half results (including logistics segment profitability) may be indicative of full-year results; and its intention to continue to capitalize on opportunities in e-commerce, AI, logistics, and emerging markets, in order to deliver value for its shareholders. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon's policies; the Company's ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company's brands and product offerings; the Company's ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon's policies and terms of use; the timing, structure and risks associated with any crypto treasury activities; the risk that interim period results may not be predictive of full-year performance (including due to seasonality, timing of product launches and promotions, and other factors); the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR- IR

Investor Relations, Israel

...