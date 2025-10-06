Smithfield Foods To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results On October 28, 2025
A recorded replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at and by dialing 877-344-7529 (international callers please dial 412-317-0088). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2239006. The replay will be available until November 4, 2025.
About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.
Investor Contact:
Julie MacMedan
Email: ...
Ray Atkinson
Email: ...
Cell:
