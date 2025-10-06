403
U.S. Homeland Security Says Far-Left Networks Posted Bounties On Federal Agents
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says organized opponents have placed bounties on specific federal immigration agents-$2,000 to kidnap them and $10,000 to kill them-circulating officers' photos through private networks and planning ambushes.
Her warning reframes the latest violence in Chicago not as routine protest but as a campaign targeting individuals in uniform.
The flashpoint came Saturday morning, when federal border agents in Chicago shot and wounded a woman after, officials say, she rammed and boxed in their vehicles. She was treated at a hospital and released into FB custody.
That night, clashes intensified in the Brighton Park area: objects thrown at officers and vehicles, tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd, and several arrests after attempts to block a major roadway.
In nearby Broadview-where demonstrations have persisted-officials say a 10-car caravan stalked agents, circled them, and pinned them in, prompting defensive gunfire to escape.
Authorities named two people in connection with the vehicle attacks: Marimar Martinez, who they say was armed and has previously posted agents' personal details online, and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, identified as a driver in the same incident.
One person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a Customs and Border Protection officer. Behind the street scenes is a contest over power and protection.
The administration moved to federalize National Guard units for security duties; Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker opposes using troops on state streets and says he will not call up the Guard.
In Oregon, where federal property has also been targeted, a court temporarily blocked a similar federalization plan, setting up a legal fight over who controls the response to unrest.
The immediate questions are practical and legal: how to shield named officers and their families, how to deter stalking and doxing tactics without constraining lawful protest, and how local and federal agencies should coordinate when violence erupts.
Chicago's investigations-into the use of force, alleged ambush tactics, and the reported bounty scheme-will test those boundaries in court as much as on the streets, and signal how the United States balances protest rights with the safety of the people enforcing its laws
