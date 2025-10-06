BJP Leader Blames Mamata Govt For 'Preconceived Attack' On Khagen Murmu, Shankar Ghosh
Murmu and Ghosh were reportedly attacked by a mob while on their way to meet the people affected by landslides in North Bengal and to distribute relief materials.
While MLA Shankar Ghosh suffered minor bruises, two-time MP Khagen Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face and head.
Condemning the incident, Sinha told IANS, "When people were dying in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was dancing in the Kolkata carnival. We never saw anything like this before. She went there today, but our BJP leaders had already gone before her. This is why our leaders were attacked on the directions from Kalighat."
"Our leaders were brutally attacked. They were bleeding badly, and their cars were vandalised. If they did not have security, God knows what would have happened. Such an attack, which was preconceived, was not even investigated by the police. We demand a CBI inquiry into the matter because the police remain inactive. We also demand strict action against the accused," he added.
The attack took place in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, where the BJP MP was seen in a pool of blood, with a severe wound on the left side of his face. He was immediately taken to a nearby primary health centre for treatment.
According to eyewitnesses, the miscreants pelted stones, hurled bricks, and attacked the convoy with sticks and slippers until security personnel managed to escort the BJP leaders to safety.
In a video message from the site, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said, "This is how we have been attacked. Not a single window of our car is intact. People pelted stones and bricks at us. Our MP is seriously injured. Total anarchy is prevailing in West Bengal."
The violent incident occurred amid ongoing rescue operations in North Bengal following incessant rainfall and massive landslides that have claimed at least 23 lives as of Monday morning. With the weather improving, rescue efforts have intensified, and stranded tourists are being brought down safely from the hills.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment