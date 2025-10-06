Ghana Secures ¥3 Billion Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Grant To Transform Kumasi's Inner Ring Road

Government of Ghana has signed a ¥3 billion (Japanese Yen) grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to overhaul the Inner Ring Road in Kumasi.

The agreement, signed today by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, promises to drastically ease traffic congestion and improve mobility in Ghana's second-largest city.

The Inner Ring Road is a critical artery linking the N6 and N8 within Kumasi and forming part of the Takoradi/Tema Ports–Ouagadougou Corridor. Sadly, growth in traffic has turned sections of this road into bottlenecks, with congestion, delays, and safety risks for road users. This project directly tackles those challenges.

The comprehensive road improvement initiative will deliver:



Widening of 3.2 km of road between Santasi and Ahodwo Roundabouts,

Upgraded intersections with modern traffic signals,

Enhanced pedestrian walkways and drainage systems, and Improved connectivity between Santasi Roundabout and the N8.

When completed, travel speeds on this stretch are expected to more than triple, slashing journey times for commuters, while boosting efficiency for both passenger and freight transport.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, welcomed the JICA support, stressing that the Inner Ring Road upgrade is part of a broader transformation plan for Kumasi's transport system.

“We are deeply grateful to JICA for this generous support and continued partnership with Ghana. But this is only one piece of the puzzle. From the Suame Interchange to the Konongo Bypass and the forthcoming 45km Kumasi Outer Ring Road, our vision is to reshape Kumasi's transport landscape and unlock economic and social opportunities for millions,” he said.

Mr. ODA Ryotaro, senior representative of JICA Ghana, highlighted the broader significance of the grant.

“This project is especially significant as it marks the first Grant Aid to be newly delivered from the Government of Japan after TICAD 9 in August. It aligns directly with the Yokohama Declaration, which emphasizes improving transport connectivity as a driver of growth and prosperity,” he said

Beyond easing congestion, Mr. Ryotaro underscored that the project will strengthen access to schools, hospitals, and markets, reduce accident risks, and foster a safer, healthier urban environment in Kumasi.

