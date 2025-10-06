403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan's First Female PM-In-Waiting Triggers Market Repricing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japan woke up to a political first and a market shock. Sanae Takaichi won the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, putting her on track to become the country's first female prime minister when parliament votes later this month.
Investors instantly priced in a more growth-friendly mix of policies - and sent assets moving. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 4.75% to a record 47,944.76. The broader Topix also hit new highs.
Heavy-industry and electronics names led the charge, with defense and capital-goods firms among the biggest gainers. The yen weakened past ¥150 per dollar, a shift that typically fattens exporters' overseas earnings when converted back into yen.
Long-dated government bond yields rose as traders braced for bigger fiscal packages, even as expectations for near-term Bank of Japan rate hikes faded.
The story behind the story is about continuity with a twist. Takaichi has long championed an“economic security” agenda: targeted support for strategic industries such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and energy, plus a tougher line on supply-chain resilience.
She is also seen as favoring patient monetary normalization - not slamming on the brakes. That combination - more public spending, steady rates - is why equity markets rallied while the currency fell and the far end of the yield curve ticked up.
Weak Yen Highlights Japan's Export Edge and Fiscal Watchpoints
Regionally, the picture was mixed. With China, South Korea and Taiwan closed for holidays, liquidity was thin. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped about 0.7%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down roughly 0.1%.
Why this matters beyond Japan : a weaker yen can pressure competitors in Asia and cheapen Japanese exports from cars to machine tools. If Tokyo doubles down on strategic industry, expect more investment flows into chips, defense technology and industrial automation.
For global portfolios, the setup favors Japan's exporters and manufacturers, while bond markets watch the size of any supplementary budget. For travelers and consumers, currency moves show up quickly - from hotel prices to imported energy costs.
What to watch next: the Diet vote to confirm Takaichi, her cabinet picks, the scale and timing of fiscal plans, and any signals from the Bank of Japan on how it will balance growth, inflation and currency stability.
Investors instantly priced in a more growth-friendly mix of policies - and sent assets moving. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 4.75% to a record 47,944.76. The broader Topix also hit new highs.
Heavy-industry and electronics names led the charge, with defense and capital-goods firms among the biggest gainers. The yen weakened past ¥150 per dollar, a shift that typically fattens exporters' overseas earnings when converted back into yen.
Long-dated government bond yields rose as traders braced for bigger fiscal packages, even as expectations for near-term Bank of Japan rate hikes faded.
The story behind the story is about continuity with a twist. Takaichi has long championed an“economic security” agenda: targeted support for strategic industries such as semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and energy, plus a tougher line on supply-chain resilience.
She is also seen as favoring patient monetary normalization - not slamming on the brakes. That combination - more public spending, steady rates - is why equity markets rallied while the currency fell and the far end of the yield curve ticked up.
Weak Yen Highlights Japan's Export Edge and Fiscal Watchpoints
Regionally, the picture was mixed. With China, South Korea and Taiwan closed for holidays, liquidity was thin. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped about 0.7%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down roughly 0.1%.
Why this matters beyond Japan : a weaker yen can pressure competitors in Asia and cheapen Japanese exports from cars to machine tools. If Tokyo doubles down on strategic industry, expect more investment flows into chips, defense technology and industrial automation.
For global portfolios, the setup favors Japan's exporters and manufacturers, while bond markets watch the size of any supplementary budget. For travelers and consumers, currency moves show up quickly - from hotel prices to imported energy costs.
What to watch next: the Diet vote to confirm Takaichi, her cabinet picks, the scale and timing of fiscal plans, and any signals from the Bank of Japan on how it will balance growth, inflation and currency stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment